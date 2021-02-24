Hoopeston Police Department Reports Feb. 17-23
Feb. 17:
Time: 10:16AM
Location: N. 9th Ave/W. Young Ave
Arrestee: Hensley, Chase R (M) (25) of Hoopeston
Details: Subject was being looked for violation of order of protection complaint was located and it turned out the subject was wanted on warrant from Vermilion County. Subject was transported to PSB to appear before a judge on Violation Complaint.
Time: 4:13pm
Location: W. Washington/3rd Ave
Unit #1: 2005 Honda Accord driven by Fernando Rivera-Rojas of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 2008 Ford Edge driven by Heather Benshneider of Hoopeston
Detail: The Driver of Unit 1 while attempting to yield at the intersection slid on ice causing unit 1 to strike unit 2.
Feb. 18:
Time: 7:10PM
Location: 1000 Blk of W Penn St
Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for garage on fire. No injuries were reported.
Found Item
Details: Debit Card was found outside of Silgan Containers. Owner may come to the station to identify.
Feb. 19:
Time: 11:36am
Location: 800 blk E McCracken
Complainant: 61 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Linsey Warner (31) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a domestic disturbance. Ms. Warner was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Time: 5:49pm
Location: 800 block of S. 2nd Ave
Complainant: (24) year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Gage Fouse (26) year old Hoopeston male
Details: Officers were called to the above after the above subject entered a residence without permission. Fouse was taken to HPD, where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Found Item
Cell phone recovered from the 700 block of W. Maple St. Owner can identify and claim at HPD.
Feb. 20:
Time: 1:30pm
Location: 700 block of Scott Dr
Complainant: (90) year old Hoopeston male
Details: Complainant contacted HPD when he discovered items missing. Investigation continues.
Time: 10:42pm
Location: 700 blk S 1st Av
Complainant: 22 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Haley Edwards (24) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of Ms. Edwards trespassing on the property. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a notice to appear in county court.
Feb. 22:
Time: 11:30pm
Location: 100 W Main St
Arrested: Lacy Simpson (F) (32) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped Ms. Simpson for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that had a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with a citation and date for traffic court.
Feb. 23:
Time: 09:27 am
Location: Hoopeston Police Dept. 301 W Main Street
Arrestee: Irvin, Robin N (40) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: Turned herself in on Champaign County Warrant, 20TR4476, $5,000 10% to apply. Female posted bond and was released on new court date.
Time: 1:36PM
Location: 600 blk of W Orange St
Unit 1: 2013 Chrysler driven by Raquel Rossolille(41)(F)of East Lynn
Unit 2: 2019 Hyundai driven by Darcy Foster(42)(F)of Wellington
Details: Unit 2 was stopped in traffic waiting for other vehicles to turn when Unit 1 hit her from behind. Unit 1 advised she looked away for a moment and when she looked up was unable to stop. No injuries were reported at the time of accident. Unit 1 was cited for Failure to reduce speed. Both vehicles were towed from the accident.