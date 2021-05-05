Listen to this article

April 29

Traffic Accident (PD)

Date of Accident: April 28, 2021

Time of Accident: 12:05pm

Location of Accident: Primrose and Cornjerker Way

Unit 1: 2015 Jeep Driven by David Memenga (M) (83) of Hoopeston

Property Damaged; City of Hoopeston Street Sign

Details: Unit 1 Came to Hoopeston PD and reported that he had struck a Street Sign trying to avoid a fox. No injuries and Unit 1 is insured.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 6:50PM

Location: 301 W Main St(Hoopeston Police Department)

Arrested: William J Rossolillie Jr.(22)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: Mr. Rossolillie came to HPD to turn himself in on an active Douglas County Warrant (20CM42). Mr. Rossolillie posted bond and was released with a new court date.

April 30

Nothing to Report

May 1

Fire Call

Time: 7:08PM

Location: 800 blk of E Main St

Details: HFD was dispatcher for an active Carbon Monoxide detector. Detector had a deficit. No levels were reported. No injuries were reported.

May 2

STOLEN VEHICLE

Date: 05/01/21

Time: 9:48 pm

Location: 500 Blk N 7th Ave

Details: HPD was called to a residence ref a stolen pickup. The incident is under investigation

THEFT H21-1829

Time: 12:37 am

Location: 400 Blk E Honeywell Ave

Details: HPD was called to a residence ref a theft from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation

May 3

Warrant Arrest

Time: 00:11am

Location: 301 W Main St HPD

Arrested: James Roof (52) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: Mr. Roof turned himself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and later released with a new court date after posting bond.

Agg Battery on Peace Officer, Domestic Battery, Interference with Reporting, Endangering the Life of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

Time: 3:01am

Location: 600 blk E McCracken

Complainant: 26 year old female

Arrested: Nathan Blanton (26) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of domestic disagreement. When officers started to intervene, subject began to fight them. Eventually, officers arrested subject and took him to the PD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Aggravated Battery, Armed Violence, Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Murder

Date/Time Occurrence: May 2, 2021 5:35pm

Date/Time Arrest: May 3,2021 6:31am

Location: 500 blk S 6th Ave

Arrested 15 year old Hoopeston male juvenile

Details: HPD officers were called to Parkview Court for the report of an injury from an altercation. The juvenile suspect was no longer on scene when officers arrived. HPD received a tip to the location of the juvenile. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He as later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville to await arraignment.

Criminal Damage to Property (City Ord)

Time: 5:50am

Location: 400 block N 9th Ave

Complainant: 46 year old Hoopeston man

Arrested: Ryan J Nosler (M) (25) of Hoopeston

Details: At the above time complainant reported damage done by arrested subject. Arrestee: Came to Hoopeston PD on another matter and was released on an NTA for city court.

Vehicle Accident

Time: 14:21

Location: S 2nd Ave/W Washington St

Unit 1: 2015 Blk Ford Mustang driven by Sasha Lanham (F) (46) of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 2020 White Ford Pickup driven by David Silver (M) (59) of Hoopeston

Arrested: Sasha Lanham (F) (46) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD responded to above, Unit 1 failed to yield the right of way and struck unit 2 that was traveling south bound. Computer check revealed driver of Unit 1 was driving on a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with traffic citations and court date. No injuries from the accident and both vehicles were insured.

May 4

Nothing to Report

