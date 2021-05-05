April 29
Traffic Accident (PD)
Date of Accident: April 28, 2021
Time of Accident: 12:05pm
Location of Accident: Primrose and Cornjerker Way
Unit 1: 2015 Jeep Driven by David Memenga (M) (83) of Hoopeston
Property Damaged; City of Hoopeston Street Sign
Details: Unit 1 Came to Hoopeston PD and reported that he had struck a Street Sign trying to avoid a fox. No injuries and Unit 1 is insured.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 6:50PM
Location: 301 W Main St(Hoopeston Police Department)
Arrested: William J Rossolillie Jr.(22)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: Mr. Rossolillie came to HPD to turn himself in on an active Douglas County Warrant (20CM42). Mr. Rossolillie posted bond and was released with a new court date.
April 30
Nothing to Report
May 1
Fire Call
Time: 7:08PM
Location: 800 blk of E Main St
Details: HFD was dispatcher for an active Carbon Monoxide detector. Detector had a deficit. No levels were reported. No injuries were reported.
May 2
STOLEN VEHICLE
Date: 05/01/21
Time: 9:48 pm
Location: 500 Blk N 7th Ave
Details: HPD was called to a residence ref a stolen pickup. The incident is under investigation
THEFT H21-1829
Time: 12:37 am
Location: 400 Blk E Honeywell Ave
Details: HPD was called to a residence ref a theft from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation
May 3
Warrant Arrest
Time: 00:11am
Location: 301 W Main St HPD
Arrested: James Roof (52) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: Mr. Roof turned himself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and later released with a new court date after posting bond.
Agg Battery on Peace Officer, Domestic Battery, Interference with Reporting, Endangering the Life of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Time: 3:01am
Location: 600 blk E McCracken
Complainant: 26 year old female
Arrested: Nathan Blanton (26) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of domestic disagreement. When officers started to intervene, subject began to fight them. Eventually, officers arrested subject and took him to the PD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Aggravated Battery, Armed Violence, Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Murder
Date/Time Occurrence: May 2, 2021 5:35pm
Date/Time Arrest: May 3,2021 6:31am
Location: 500 blk S 6th Ave
Arrested 15 year old Hoopeston male juvenile
Details: HPD officers were called to Parkview Court for the report of an injury from an altercation. The juvenile suspect was no longer on scene when officers arrived. HPD received a tip to the location of the juvenile. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He as later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville to await arraignment.
Criminal Damage to Property (City Ord)
Time: 5:50am
Location: 400 block N 9th Ave
Complainant: 46 year old Hoopeston man
Arrested: Ryan J Nosler (M) (25) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time complainant reported damage done by arrested subject. Arrestee: Came to Hoopeston PD on another matter and was released on an NTA for city court.
Vehicle Accident
Time: 14:21
Location: S 2nd Ave/W Washington St
Unit 1: 2015 Blk Ford Mustang driven by Sasha Lanham (F) (46) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2020 White Ford Pickup driven by David Silver (M) (59) of Hoopeston
Arrested: Sasha Lanham (F) (46) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD responded to above, Unit 1 failed to yield the right of way and struck unit 2 that was traveling south bound. Computer check revealed driver of Unit 1 was driving on a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released with traffic citations and court date. No injuries from the accident and both vehicles were insured.
May 4
Nothing to Report