Listen to this article

Hoopeston Police Department Reports April 23-27

April 23

Nothing to Report

April 24

Fire Call

Time: 10:18 am

Location: 426 E Honeywell

Details: Centennial manor apartment resident called in an audible alarm in one of the apartments. HFD arrived on the scene to find maintenance working on a water leak. There was no fire.

Fire Call

Time: 8:40 pm

Location: Parkview Court for Danville Housing Authority

Details: HFD was dispatched to investigate burning in the area. No fire found just appeared to be heavy fog moving into town from the West.

April 25

Leaving the scene of an accident, Operating Uninsured Vehicle

Time: 1:47PM

Location: 700 blk of Euclid Avenue

Arrested: Becky Gibson(36)(F)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers was dispatched for a report of a vehicle striking a street sign. HPD officers later located the vehicle and arrested Ms. Gibson. Ms. Gibson was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.

April 26

Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with intent to deliver

Time: 3:10PM

Location: S 2nd Ave/W Washington

Arrested: Joseph M Castaneda(40)M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Castaneda when a quick search of his

person resulted in the above charges. Mr. Castaneda was transported to HPD

for processing and later transported to PSB.

April 27

Item Found

Details: A set of keys was found on the sidewalk in front of John Greer Grade School. Owner may come to the station to identify and claim.

Warrant Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, DWLR

Time: 5:36pm

Location: Alleyway of 700 blk S 1st Av

Arrested: Troy Knight (M) (34) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped out with Mr. Knight knowing he had an outstanding warrant. A computer checked confirmed that information and subject was arrested. It was also revealed that he had a revoked driver’s license and methamphetamines were found on his person. Subject was taken to the PSB to await arraignment.

Trending Videos