March 3
Warrant Arrest
Time: 1:21am
Location: 301 W Main St, HPD
Arrested: James Roof (M) (51) Hoopeston male
Details: Mr. Roof turned himself into the Hoopeston Police Department on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and released after posting bond and given a new court date.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 4:55PM
Location: 301 w Main St, HPD
Arrested: Austin Johnston(27)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: Mr. Johnston turned himself into the Hoopeston Police Department on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and released after posting bond and given a new court date.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 6:24 PM
Location: 700 Blk of E Elm St
Arrested: Corey Inman (36)(M)of Mattoon IL.
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location. Mr. Inman was located and a computer search showed him to have a Warrant through Vermilion County. Mr. Inman was arrested taken to HPD for processing and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville by a Vermilion County Deputy.
March 4
Traffic Accident
Time: 2:54PM
Location: S 6th Ave/W Main St
Unit 1: 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Bradly Linton(57)(M) of Danville
Unit 2: 2013 Ford Edge driven by Bryson Irvin(25)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 was backing out of a parking area and preparing to head south when he struck the rear of Unit 2. Drive of Unit 1 was a fault for improper backing and issued a citation for expired registration. Both units are insured and both were able to drive away.
March 6
Criminal Trespass to Residence
Time: 10:02 am
Location: 300 Blk W Elm Street
Details: HPD was called to a residence in reference to a break-in. Someone entered the home without permission. Investigation will continue.
Traffic Accident
Time: 7:15PM
Location: S 5th St/E Penn St
Unit 1: 2014 Dodge Carryall driven by Angelina Barreto(17)(F)of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2007 Honda driven by Dalton Morgan(22)(M)of Sheldon
Details: Unit 1 was in Unit 2 lane of traffic when Unit 1 was struck. No injuries were reported, no tickets were given.
March 8
Fire Call
Time: 3:53PM
Location: 400 blk of N 4th St
Details: HFD, HPD and Arrow were dispatched to the above location for a person trapped under a vehicle. They were transported to the hospital by Arrow.
Fire Call
Time: 10:17pm
Location: 500 S. 6th Ave
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above in reference to a grass fire.
Fire Call
Time: 10:58pm
Location: State Rt 9/2150 East Road
Details: HFD, Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, and Arrow Ambulance responded to the above for a single vehicle accident.
March 9
Fire Call
Time: 05:59 AM
Location: 600 N 7th Street
Details: Arrow was dispatched to lifting assistance call and requested HFD to respond and assist them