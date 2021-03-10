Listen to this article

March 3

Warrant Arrest

Time: 1:21am

Location: 301 W Main St, HPD

Arrested: James Roof (M) (51) Hoopeston male

Details: Mr. Roof turned himself into the Hoopeston Police Department on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and released after posting bond and given a new court date.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 4:55PM

Location: 301 w Main St, HPD

Arrested: Austin Johnston(27)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: Mr. Johnston turned himself into the Hoopeston Police Department on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and released after posting bond and given a new court date.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 6:24 PM

Location: 700 Blk of E Elm St

Arrested: Corey Inman (36)(M)of Mattoon IL.

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location. Mr. Inman was located and a computer search showed him to have a Warrant through Vermilion County. Mr. Inman was arrested taken to HPD for processing and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville by a Vermilion County Deputy.

March 4

Traffic Accident

Time: 2:54PM

Location: S 6th Ave/W Main St

Unit 1: 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Bradly Linton(57)(M) of Danville

Unit 2: 2013 Ford Edge driven by Bryson Irvin(25)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: Unit 1 was backing out of a parking area and preparing to head south when he struck the rear of Unit 2. Drive of Unit 1 was a fault for improper backing and issued a citation for expired registration. Both units are insured and both were able to drive away.

March 6

Criminal Trespass to Residence

Time: 10:02 am

Location: 300 Blk W Elm Street

Details: HPD was called to a residence in reference to a break-in. Someone entered the home without permission. Investigation will continue.

Traffic Accident

Time: 7:15PM

Location: S 5th St/E Penn St

Unit 1: 2014 Dodge Carryall driven by Angelina Barreto(17)(F)of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 2007 Honda driven by Dalton Morgan(22)(M)of Sheldon

Details: Unit 1 was in Unit 2 lane of traffic when Unit 1 was struck. No injuries were reported, no tickets were given.

March 8

Fire Call

Time: 3:53PM

Location: 400 blk of N 4th St

Details: HFD, HPD and Arrow were dispatched to the above location for a person trapped under a vehicle. They were transported to the hospital by Arrow.

Fire Call

Time: 10:17pm

Location: 500 S. 6th Ave

Details: HFD was dispatched to the above in reference to a grass fire.

Fire Call

Time: 10:58pm

Location: State Rt 9/2150 East Road

Details: HFD, Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, and Arrow Ambulance responded to the above for a single vehicle accident.

March 9

Fire Call

Time: 05:59 AM

Location: 600 N 7th Street

Details: Arrow was dispatched to lifting assistance call and requested HFD to respond and assist them

