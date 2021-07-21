For the second year, Hoopeston natives, and brother and sister team, Matthew Parsons and Marie Parsons McCarty have partnered with the Melanoma Research Foundation to present an online Art Sale that kicks off this Friday, July 23rd. This year’s sale, ‘Small Steps to a Cure’ features the artwork of Marie Parsons McCarty and exclusive merchandise.
Marie Parsons McCarty has her dream job! Teaching and running the fine arts department at Southeast Fountain Schools, in Central Indiana. But just over three years ago McCarty began her battle with Melanoma Cancer. She subsequently has gone through two surgeries and numerous rounds of treatments.
“You have melanoma. The words rang deeply in my ears and changed the course of my life forever. But my students have been a continuing source of strength and hope, from students who have listened to my struggles, chipped in around my classroom, or those who made time to help create art for our online sale in 2020. My incredible students surround me every day and make me grateful for the life I have been blessed with.” – Marie Parsons McCarty –
After their 2020 art show and merchandise sale raised a little over $4,000 and energized family, friends, and Mrs. McCarty’s students it was time for a second show and new approach.
“It was such a fun project to be a part of and we received such wonderful feedback from our supporters. Many people asked if they could buy directly from Marie, so this year we changed course and this is a show of only her work, and it really tells a powerful story about my sisters’ battle, yet also can be very inspiring during uncertain times. Truth is that we want to win the war, not just the battle” – Matt Parsons –
The Melanoma Research Foundation is hosting the online ecommerce site for the sale from July 23rd thru August 1st. You may purchase art pieces or make a direct contribution. The SUNBURNT online merch shop is available through the link below. All proceeds directly benefit the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Find out more about the sale by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2525842804394746/ and https://www.bonfire.com/store/the-sunburnt-merchandise-shop/.