Women living in the Hoopeston or Mattoon area who do not have, nor have not had breast cancer are encouraged to participate in an eight-year research program to study how patient history and risk factors affect breast imaging.
Debbie Owens of Mattoon enthusiastically signed up to be part of the research. She said she does not have breast cancer in her family, but she wants to help scientific research and the future of women’s health.
“Doing this research is wonderful for women and if my contribution can assist women’s health, I am all for it,” she said.
The Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, or TMIST, randomly assigns women to receive either the standard 2D or the 3D screening mammograms for five years. The 2D is a two-dimensional image, while the tomosynthesis image captures images around the breast and a computer assembles the images into a 3D-like view. Women in the trial are followed a total of eight years.
Eligible women age 45 – 74 who plan to have a routine screening can easily participate. There is no additional cost involved beyond the cost of the mammogram, and no extra time or hassle. To learn more about participating, call (217) 431-7657.
Participation in this study also involves a one-time voluntary collection of saliva and blood to help develop a more personalized approach to breast cancer screening.
“The study data including cancer diagnoses, number of false-positive biopsies, recalls, cost, imaging, pathology and biomarkers will hopefully advance the standard of care for future generations,” Kendrith Rowland, MD, Medical Oncology said.
The National Cancer Institute launched the TMIST study in September 2017 and hopes to attract 165,000 women worldwide. With nearly 150 patients in Danville and nearly 1,500 patients in Urbana, Carle’s Cancer Institute has recently earned the title of the top site in the nation and fourth in the world for participant recruitment in the TMIST trial.