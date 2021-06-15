Due to the State of Illinois moving into Phase V of the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan the City of Hoopeston will be expanding the hours that City Hall will be open.
Effective Monday, June 14, 2021, City Hall will be open for walk up service the following hours:
Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Also, effective immediately the police department front window will be open each day from 7 a.m,-7 p.m. After 7 p.m. residents can use the intercom system located in front of City Hall to speak with a dispatcher.
Residents are reminded that they can take care of a lot of business by using the City’s website http://www.cityofhoopeston.com or using the payment drop box at City Hall. Service by telephone (217) 283-5833 is still available and the offices will still be staffed Monday – Friday from 7 a.m.–4 p.m.