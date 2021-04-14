Following a passionate appeal from local citizens regarding the future of the Hoopeston Public Swimming Pool, the Hoopeston City Council budgeted funding to re-open the pool during last week’s budget meeting.
The council had been set to keep the pool closed for another season and was going to investigate its option for the long-term future of the pool before a group of citizens attended the last council meeting and pleaded with the council to reconsider.
The council opted to budget $68,000 from the city’s accrual fund to re-open the pool.
The council will vote on approving the budget during the next council meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. April 20 at city hall.