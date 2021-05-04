The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce will be hanging welcome banners at businesses early this year in honor of Hoopeston’s 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration, which will be held the week of Sunday, June 27 through July 3.
Banners are $35 each. These will stay up until after the 2021 Sweetcorn Festival, Labor Day weekend!
If you would like a banner displayed at your business, please send your business name, address, and check, payable to the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce, to 301 W. Main St., Suite 3, Hoopeston, IL 60942. The deadline to submit payment for your banner is June 18.
Please contact Valarie Hinkle @ 217-274-2956 with any questions.