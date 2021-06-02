In baseball
- Armstrong-Potomac 7, Hoopeston Area 4. A-P had a seven-run lead before Hoopeston Area got on the board, and the Trojans were able to withstand a late comeback attempt by the Cornjerkers for the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jayce Townsend led A-P (6-8) at the plate, going 2 of 2 with three RBI. Kollin Asbury got the win after giving up three runs — just one earned — on three hits and striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Mason Rush was 1 of 1 with an RBI and a run scored for Hoopeston Area (3-13).
- Westville 10, Hoopeston Area 5. Bryce Burnett homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers (6-7) in their VVC win over the Cornjerkers (3-14) at Legion Field in Tilton. Landen Haurez doubled and drove in two runs, Drew Wichtowski and Ethan McMasters each added two hits for Westville. Hoopeston Area’s offense was led by Ben Brown (2 for 3, two RBI), Mason Rush (2 for 4, one RBI) and Keygan Field (2 for 4).
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Hoopeston Area 1. A five-run first inning helped the host Buffaloes end a three-game losing streak with a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Justice Arthur (2 for 4), Cale Steinbaugh (1 for 2) and Trenton Ryan (1 for 3) each drove in a run for G-RF/C (6-7), while Cole Webster added two hits. Steinbaugh threw a complete game, scattering six hits and striking out six. Mason Rush went 2 for 3 and Derek Drayer drove in the lone run for the Cornjerkers (3-15).
In softball
- Armstrong-Potomac 17, Hoopeston Area 13. A-P’s Denley Heller went 3 of 3 and reached base safely in all six of her at bats, as the Trojans won a Vermilion Valley Conference shootout with Hoopeston Area. Cami Saltsgaver added four hits for A-P (4-8), and Kyla Bullington got the win in relief.
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Claire Renaker homered and drove in two runs for the host Buffaloes (5-9) in their five-inning Vermilion Valley Conference rout of the Cornjerkers. Makaelyn Lagacy’s three RBI and two hits apiece from Lilli Hudson, Ashlyn Spesard and J’Lynn Waltz also support pitcher Bailee Whittaker, who struck out four in five innings of work.
- Westville 10, Hoopeston Area 0. Abby Sabalaskey threw a one-hit shutout, leading the host Tigers to the program’s first Vermilion Valley Conference title since 2003. Westville (14-6) received 14 strikeouts from Sabalaskey, while Desi Darnell supplied a grand slam and a solo home run to give the Tigers’ offense a boost.
In girls’ track and field
- At Catlin. A trio of multiple event winners propelled Salt Fork to victory at the Vermilion Valley Conference meet. Gracie Jessup was the big winner for the Storm with wins in the 200-meter dash (27.08 seconds), 100-meter hurdles (15.41 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (48.52 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 4 inches). Brynlee Keeran chipped in two wins for Salt Fork in the high jump at 5-0 and triple jump at 35-51/2, and Olivia Birge swept the throws with a mark of 36-1 1/2 in the shot put and 121-11 1/2 in the discus. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team, and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was third after winning three of four relays.