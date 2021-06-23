Hoopeston Area’s Registration process for the 2021-22 school will be strictly online. Visit the district’s website https://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us and click on the black box that says, RETURNING STUDENT REGISTRATION.
All students that have ever been enrolled in our school district and ALL Kindergarten students that have PRE-REGISTERED are considered RETURNING STUDENTS.
The registration link will be active for 72 hours from Aug. 2– 4.
Registration may be completed any time during this time frame. Please be watching for more information via mail the week of July 19.
The following dates and times are available office hours at each building if families need to pay fees by cash, submit a Book Waiver or pick up/drop off forms. Parents/ Guardians with no internet access may also visit the school during these dates and times to use a district laptop to complete the registration process.
Students directly certified for SNAP/TANF/Free Medicaid benefits by the State of Illinois and families that meet ISBE income guidelines for the Free lunch program qualify for Book Waivers.
- Monday, Aug. 2: Online Registration Office Hours at each building 8:30-11:30; 12:30-3:30
- Tuesday, Aug. 3: Online Registration Office Hours at each building 8:30-11:30; 12:30-6:00
- Wednesday, Aug. 4: Online Registration Office Hours at each building 8:30-11:30; 12:30-3:30
Book Rental Rates by Grade:
- Early Childhood: $25
- K-12: $50
MS/HS Extra-curricular Activity Fee is $20 per activity with a maximum of $40 per student and $80 per family.
The following additional High School fees are due at registration:
• Driver Education: All 9th graders are required to take Driver’s Education. All freshmen will owe $50.00
for Classroom/Behind the Wheel instruction.
• Spanish I, II and III students will owe $5.00 for an online workbook
• Health classes will owe $10 for CPR/AED training
• Accounting I and II will owe $42.00 for a workbook
• Health Physicals / Records: Illinois law requires all Early Childhood, Kindergarten, Sixth Grade, and
Ninth Grade students have current physical examinations on the Illinois Department of Public Health Form before the first day of school, August 18, 2021.
• Dental Exams: Illinois law states all children in Kindergarten, Second, Sixth, and Ninth Grades have a
dental examination performed by a dentist, as well as provide verification to the school office by May 15, 2022. Dental exams dated between November 2020 and May 2022 will meet this guideline.
• 12th Grade Students / Records: All incoming Seniors for the 2021-22 school year are required to have a Meningitis shot prior to the first day of school in August. This is mandatory. Please provide documentation of this vaccination to the High School Office.
• Sports Physicals / Grades 5; 7-8; 10-12 Only: If planning to participate in sports, student athletes
will be required to have a sports physical prior to the 2021-22 school year.
Supply lists are available on the district’s website at: www.hoopeston.k12.il.us.