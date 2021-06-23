Listen to this article

Maple Elementary School / 2021-2022

KINDERGARTEN SUPPLY LIST

1 — School bag or backpack – (without wheels)

1 — Clipboard

4 — Boxes of 24 CRAYOLA crayons

2 — Box of 12 Ticonderoga pencils – (sharpened)

1 — Large boxes of facial tissues

4 — Large glue sticks or 10 small glue sticks

1 – Bottle of liquid glue

2 – Box of 8 washable markers

2 — Composition Notebook – (100 sheets; wide-ruled)

2 — Plastic folders – (blue & yellow)

1 – Paint Shirt

2 — Block type erasers – (pink or green)

8 – Black, fine tip dry erase markers

1 — Container of Play-Doh

1 – Package of Baby Wipes

2 — Clorox Wipes – (large containers)

Boys – (1) box of quart Ziploc baggies

Girls – (1) box of gallon Ziploc baggies

1 — Complete set of clothes – pants, shirt, socks and underwear.

(Will keep in locker for accidents; please change seasonally) We do not need paints, scissors, rulers or pencil sharpeners at the Kindergarten level. Being properly “tooled” for school is important.

Because many of these supplies do not last, we appreciate you keeping your child supplied throughout the year.

First Grade Supply List

• Clorox Wipes- 2 large containers per student (if available, these top two items are necessities!)

• Hand sanitizer- 1 regular size per student

• Tissues- 3 boxes per student

• Folders- 1 red & 1 blue per student

• Pink erasers- a 2 pack per student

• Expo Dry Erase Markers- BLACK ONLY 8 fat & 8 skinny per student

• Crayons- 4 boxes per student (Crayola preferred)

• 1 school box(normal sized) per student

• Glue Sticks- 2 regular sized per student

• Washable Crayola Markers- 1 box of fine line & 1 box regular per student

• Wide Ruled Composition Notebook- 1 per student

• Ziploc bags- 1 gallon size box (Boys)& 1 quart size box(girls)

• Pencils- 12 Ticonderoga Presharpened per student

Second Grade Supply List for 2021-2022

Pencils Ticonderoga 24 pack

Crayons- 2 boxes of 24 crayons

Dry erase markers pack of 4 — Fine point and black please

Markers (2 packages of 8)

Kleenex — 3 boxes

Scissors

Folders — one each of red, yellow, and blue

Composition Notebooks 2 wide ruled (not spiral bound)

Block erasers — 2

Glue sticks — 4

Pencil box for Art supplies

Clorox Wipes — 3

Hand Sanitizer — 2 bottles

Backpack

Change of clothes

Reusable plastic water bottle

Boys- 1 box of Gallon sized ziploc Bags

Girls — 1 box of Sandwich sized ziploc bags

Miss Troxel’s Supply List

6 Glue Sticks

12 pencils

2 pink block erasers

1 pair of scissors

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

2 containers of Clorox Wipes

2 boxes of Kleenexes

1 box of sandwich or gallon size Ziploc bags

1 complete change of clothes to be kept at school

John Greer Grade School

Third Grade Supply List

1. Gym shoes

2. 1 — 2 pocket folder for General Music

3. 1 pencil pouch or pencil box

4. 2 boxes of Kleenex (180 count or higher)

5. School scissors

6. 6 glue sticks

7. 2 Pink block erasers

8. #2 Pencils — Ticonderoga or Gold Standard preferred (48 count)

9. 2 boxes of crayons (24 count)

10. 2 boxes of markers (washable, must include 8 basic colors)

11. 2 packages of colored pencils

12. 2- 2 pocket folders for classroom use

13. 1 set of headphones

14. 1 composition notebook

15. 1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

16. 1 Hand pencil sharpener

Girls — one container of disinfecting wipes

Boys — one box of quart sized baggies

We would gladly accept donations of the following:

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

Erasers for dry erase boards

Scotch tape

Crayons

Colored pencils

Markers

Folders

Fourth Grade Supply List

Dear Fourth Grade Student ~

You will need the following supplies for CLASS:

1. 1 — 1 Subject wide ruled spiral notebook

2. 3 — 1 Subject Composition notebooks

3. 1 — 1 ½” 3 ring binder (not zippered)

4. 4 — packages of #2 pencils (community use)

5. 1 — covered hand held pencil sharpener

6. 4 — pink block erasers (community use)

7. 6 — glue sticks (community use)

8. 4 — dry erase markers (community use)

9. 1 — large zippered pencil bag

10. 1 — pair of earbuds/headphones (headphones preferred)

11. 3 — large boxes of Kleenexes

12. 1 — pair of gym shoes (inside use only)

13. 1 — container of baby wipes

14. 1 — package of 3 x 5 note cards (science use)

15. 1 — box of gallon size zip-lock bags

16. 1 — container of disinfecting wipes

17. 1 — roll of paper towels

18. 1 — hand sanitizer (no smaller than 12 oz for community use)

You will need the following supplies for ART:

1. 1 — box of Crayola Broadline markers 10 classic colors

2. 1 — box of Crayola crayons 24 (non-washable)

3. 1 — box of colored pencils

4. 1 — hand held sharpener

5. 1 — 4 oz. bottle of Elmer’s white glue

6. 2 — #2 pencils

7. Place all ART supplies in a one gallon ziploc bag

  • Please do not send any extra items not on this list to school. They will be sent

home.

Fifth Grade Supply List

Classroom Supplies

- 1- 2 inch 3 ring binder that zips (Trapper Keeper) to carry between

classes

- 2 — 3 holed plastic folders to go into their binder

- 3 holed pencil pouch to go into their binder

  • - Pencils
  • - Dry erase markers

- Gym shoes

- Kleenex

- Clorox wipes

- Hand sanitizer

- 1 — 2 pocket folder for General Music

  • Please replace these items as necessary.

Art Supplies

Please put these items in a gallon sized bag labeled with the student’s

name.

- 1 box of 24 colored pencils

- 1 pair of scissors — Make sure left-handed students are equipped with

left-handed scissors.

- 1 box of 24 Crayons (If possible do not buy boxes that say

“washable”)

- 1 box of 10 Broadline Crayola Classic markers

- 1 hand held pencil sharpener

- 1 bottle of white school glue

- 1 hand held pink eraser

- 4 pencils (to be turned in to Art Teacher on first day of class)

Huffman’s Class (Self-Contained) Supply List 2021 — 2022

- 1- 2 pocket folder

- Pencil pouch

- 2 boxes of Kleenex

- Fiskars scissors

- 6 glue sticks

- 1- 4oz bottle of Elmer’s white glue

- 2 pink block erasers

- 1 box of #2 pencils — Ticonderoga or Gold Standard (12 count)

- 2 boxes of markers (basic colors)

- 2 boxes of 24 crayons (not washable)

- 2 boxes of colored pencils (24 count)

- 1 hand held pencil sharpener

- 1 Sketch book

- Disinfecting wipes

- Gallon sized baggies

- 1 roll of paper towels

- Gym shoes

Hoopeston Area Middle School

Sixth Grade Supply List

General Supplies

Pencils

Pens

1 pack of colored pencils

1 pack of markers

Headphones/Earbuds

4-inch zip binder (optional, but highly recommended)

Zippered pouch with 3 holes (for binder to hold writing utensils)

1 pack of Highlighters (4 or more colors needed)

8 count 2-pocket Poly Folders (ones with holes to go into your binder)

-different color for each class recommended to help with organization

2 Boxes of Kleenex (taken to 1st Hour class)

1 Bottle of hand sanitizer (taken to 1st Hour class)

1 container of Clorox wipes (taken to 1st Hour class)

ELA (Language Arts)

1-inch binder to be kept in classroom

1 Spiral Notebook

1 Composition Notebook

1 pack of Tab Dividers

Math

TI-30Xa Calculator or basic calculator

2-inch binder to be kept in classroom

1 pack of Tab Dividers

1 Composition Notebook

Physical Education:

Athletic Shoes

Deodorant (Stick or Roll-on Only; to be kept in locker)

  • Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
  • No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume

Seventh Grade Supply List

General supplies

Pens

Pencils

Erasers

Headphones/earbuds

Kleenex (2 boxes)--to be kept in 1st hour classroom

1 bottle of foaming hand sanitizer (if possible)--to be kept in 1st hour classroom

Assignment book (optional)

ELA (Language Arts)

Spiral Notebooks (2) — one will be kept in the classroom

Folders (2) — one will be kept in the classroom

Highlighters (4 colors)

Notecards

Pencils/Pens (black or blue)

Math

Basic calculator

3 Subject Notebook

Folder

Science

Folder

History

Highlighters (same as ELA)

Folder

Physical Education

T-shirt

Athletic Shorts

Athletic Shoes

Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)

  • Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
  • No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.

Eighth Grade Supply List

General supplies

Pens (black or blue)

Pencils

Headphones/earbuds

Kleenex (2 boxes)--to be kept in your 1st period class

Foaming Hand Sanitizer (2 bottles)--to be kept in your 1st period class

Assignment book (optional)

ELA (English Language Arts)

Spiral Notebooks (2) — one will he kept in the classroom

Folders (2) — one will be kept in the classroom

Highlighters (4 colors)

Notecards

Package of Post-it notes

Math

2 Pocket Folder

Graph Paper Notebook/Loose Leaf

Lined Paper Notebook

Dry Erase Marker

TI-30Xa Calculator (optional-one will be available for use in classroom)

Science

1.5” binder with pockets

Erasers

Red Pens

History

2-pocket folder

Physical Education

T-shirt

Athletic Shorts

Athletic Shoes

Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)

  • Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
  • No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.
  • No trapper keepers

Hoopeston Area High School Supply List 2021-22

Grades 9-12 General Classroom Materials (for all students)

- Writing utensils (pens and pencils)

- Highlighters

- Notebooks (one for each class)

- Folders (one for each class)

- Earbuds or Headphones

Fees

- Athletic Fee: $20 per sport (not to exceed $40 per person or $80 per family)

- Accounting 1: $42 for workbook

- Drivers Education: $50

- Health: $10 for CPR/AED training

- Spanish: $5 for workbook

Additional Supplies

(based on student schedule)

Career & Technical Education

Ag Mechanics

- closed-toe shoes for the shop

Intro to Industrial Ed

- 12” ruler

- Folder

- pencil/eraser

Manufacturing 3-4

- a copy of Senior Project plans for the first day of school

Business Tech

- 1 folder for the class

- 1 Notebook

Social Studies Government (Mrs. Brazel-Brown only)

- 1 notebooks

- 1 folders

Government/AP Government (Mr. Sage)

- 1 notebook

World Geography (Eastern/Western)

- 1 folder

US History & World History

- 3 or 5 subject notebook

- Blue or black pens only

Science Anatomy/Physiology

- crayons or colored pencils

- lab clothes

- 1 box of disposable surgical gloves

Biology 2

- crayons or colored pencils

- lab clothes

- 1 box of disposable surgical gloves

Chemistry and Gen Science

- scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)

Physics

- scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)

Freshmen Success

- Colored 2 pocket 3 prong folder

- Avery 8-Tab Plastic Binder Dividers with Pockets, Insertable Multicolor Big Tabs

Math Basic Math (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)

- 2 folders

- Calculator (TI 30 or higher)

- 2 one-subject notebooks

- Dry erase marker

- 1 binder

- 1 package of dividers for the binder

- 1 box of tissues

Basic Math (Mrs. McKelvey)

- 2 packs of pencils

- 1 eraser

- Calculator (TI 30 or higher)

- 1 box of tissues

Math 1

- 1 — one inch 3 ring binder

- 1 package of dividers for binder

- 1 black dry erase marker

- 1 — two subject notebook

- 2 — 12 packs of pencils

- erasers

- Calculator

- 1 bottle of hand sanitizer

Math 2

- 1” binder

- 1 package of binder dividers

- 1 package lined paper

- calculator

• College Bound students TI 83 or TI 84 recommended

Math 3 & Stats

• 1” Binder with paper or notebook

• 1 Folder

• Calculator (TI 30 or higher)

Consumer Math (Mrs. High)

- 6 pens (black or blue)

- 1 ½ inch binder with paper

- 1 pack of 8 subject dividers for binder

- 1 black dry erase marker

- 2 spiral notebooks

- 1 box of tissues

English

Basic English (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)

- Binder

- Binder dividers

- tissues

AP Language & Composition (Mrs. Gondzur)

- Composition Notebook, College Ruled

• Spiral Notebook

Health, Wellness, & Safety

Physical Education

- Cornjerker T-Shirt or Other Athletic T-Shirt

- Athletic shoes

- Socks

- Shorts (6-inch inseam minimum, any color)

- Locks will be provided

Other

Study Skills

- 1 box of tissues

Art Classes

• 8.5 X 11” Sketchbook

Trending Videos