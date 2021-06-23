Maple Elementary School / 2021-2022
KINDERGARTEN SUPPLY LIST
1 — School bag or backpack – (without wheels)
1 — Clipboard
4 — Boxes of 24 CRAYOLA crayons
2 — Box of 12 Ticonderoga pencils – (sharpened)
1 — Large boxes of facial tissues
4 — Large glue sticks or 10 small glue sticks
1 – Bottle of liquid glue
2 – Box of 8 washable markers
2 — Composition Notebook – (100 sheets; wide-ruled)
2 — Plastic folders – (blue & yellow)
1 – Paint Shirt
2 — Block type erasers – (pink or green)
8 – Black, fine tip dry erase markers
1 — Container of Play-Doh
1 – Package of Baby Wipes
2 — Clorox Wipes – (large containers)
Boys – (1) box of quart Ziploc baggies
Girls – (1) box of gallon Ziploc baggies
1 — Complete set of clothes – pants, shirt, socks and underwear.
(Will keep in locker for accidents; please change seasonally) We do not need paints, scissors, rulers or pencil sharpeners at the Kindergarten level. Being properly “tooled” for school is important.
Because many of these supplies do not last, we appreciate you keeping your child supplied throughout the year.
First Grade Supply List
• Clorox Wipes- 2 large containers per student (if available, these top two items are necessities!)
• Hand sanitizer- 1 regular size per student
• Tissues- 3 boxes per student
• Folders- 1 red & 1 blue per student
• Pink erasers- a 2 pack per student
• Expo Dry Erase Markers- BLACK ONLY 8 fat & 8 skinny per student
• Crayons- 4 boxes per student (Crayola preferred)
• 1 school box(normal sized) per student
• Glue Sticks- 2 regular sized per student
• Washable Crayola Markers- 1 box of fine line & 1 box regular per student
• Wide Ruled Composition Notebook- 1 per student
• Ziploc bags- 1 gallon size box (Boys)& 1 quart size box(girls)
• Pencils- 12 Ticonderoga Presharpened per student
Second Grade Supply List for 2021-2022
Pencils Ticonderoga 24 pack
Crayons- 2 boxes of 24 crayons
Dry erase markers pack of 4 — Fine point and black please
Markers (2 packages of 8)
Kleenex — 3 boxes
Scissors
Folders — one each of red, yellow, and blue
Composition Notebooks 2 wide ruled (not spiral bound)
Block erasers — 2
Glue sticks — 4
Pencil box for Art supplies
Clorox Wipes — 3
Hand Sanitizer — 2 bottles
Backpack
Change of clothes
Reusable plastic water bottle
Boys- 1 box of Gallon sized ziploc Bags
Girls — 1 box of Sandwich sized ziploc bags
Miss Troxel’s Supply List
6 Glue Sticks
12 pencils
2 pink block erasers
1 pair of scissors
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
2 containers of Clorox Wipes
2 boxes of Kleenexes
1 box of sandwich or gallon size Ziploc bags
1 complete change of clothes to be kept at school
John Greer Grade School
Third Grade Supply List
1. Gym shoes
2. 1 — 2 pocket folder for General Music
3. 1 pencil pouch or pencil box
4. 2 boxes of Kleenex (180 count or higher)
5. School scissors
6. 6 glue sticks
7. 2 Pink block erasers
8. #2 Pencils — Ticonderoga or Gold Standard preferred (48 count)
9. 2 boxes of crayons (24 count)
10. 2 boxes of markers (washable, must include 8 basic colors)
11. 2 packages of colored pencils
12. 2- 2 pocket folders for classroom use
13. 1 set of headphones
14. 1 composition notebook
15. 1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
16. 1 Hand pencil sharpener
Girls — one container of disinfecting wipes
Boys — one box of quart sized baggies
We would gladly accept donations of the following:
Highlighters
Dry erase markers
Erasers for dry erase boards
Scotch tape
Crayons
Colored pencils
Markers
Folders
Fourth Grade Supply List
Dear Fourth Grade Student ~
You will need the following supplies for CLASS:
1. 1 — 1 Subject wide ruled spiral notebook
2. 3 — 1 Subject Composition notebooks
3. 1 — 1 ½” 3 ring binder (not zippered)
4. 4 — packages of #2 pencils (community use)
5. 1 — covered hand held pencil sharpener
6. 4 — pink block erasers (community use)
7. 6 — glue sticks (community use)
8. 4 — dry erase markers (community use)
9. 1 — large zippered pencil bag
10. 1 — pair of earbuds/headphones (headphones preferred)
11. 3 — large boxes of Kleenexes
12. 1 — pair of gym shoes (inside use only)
13. 1 — container of baby wipes
14. 1 — package of 3 x 5 note cards (science use)
15. 1 — box of gallon size zip-lock bags
16. 1 — container of disinfecting wipes
17. 1 — roll of paper towels
18. 1 — hand sanitizer (no smaller than 12 oz for community use)
You will need the following supplies for ART:
1. 1 — box of Crayola Broadline markers 10 classic colors
2. 1 — box of Crayola crayons 24 (non-washable)
3. 1 — box of colored pencils
4. 1 — hand held sharpener
5. 1 — 4 oz. bottle of Elmer’s white glue
6. 2 — #2 pencils
7. Place all ART supplies in a one gallon ziploc bag
- Please do not send any extra items not on this list to school. They will be sent
home.
Fifth Grade Supply List
Classroom Supplies
- 1- 2 inch 3 ring binder that zips (Trapper Keeper) to carry between
classes
- 2 — 3 holed plastic folders to go into their binder
- 3 holed pencil pouch to go into their binder
- - Pencils
- - Dry erase markers
- Gym shoes
- Kleenex
- Clorox wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- 1 — 2 pocket folder for General Music
- Please replace these items as necessary.
Art Supplies
Please put these items in a gallon sized bag labeled with the student’s
name.
- 1 box of 24 colored pencils
- 1 pair of scissors — Make sure left-handed students are equipped with
left-handed scissors.
- 1 box of 24 Crayons (If possible do not buy boxes that say
“washable”)
- 1 box of 10 Broadline Crayola Classic markers
- 1 hand held pencil sharpener
- 1 bottle of white school glue
- 1 hand held pink eraser
- 4 pencils (to be turned in to Art Teacher on first day of class)
Huffman’s Class (Self-Contained) Supply List 2021 — 2022
- 1- 2 pocket folder
- Pencil pouch
- 2 boxes of Kleenex
- Fiskars scissors
- 6 glue sticks
- 1- 4oz bottle of Elmer’s white glue
- 2 pink block erasers
- 1 box of #2 pencils — Ticonderoga or Gold Standard (12 count)
- 2 boxes of markers (basic colors)
- 2 boxes of 24 crayons (not washable)
- 2 boxes of colored pencils (24 count)
- 1 hand held pencil sharpener
- 1 Sketch book
- Disinfecting wipes
- Gallon sized baggies
- 1 roll of paper towels
- Gym shoes
Hoopeston Area Middle School
Sixth Grade Supply List
General Supplies
Pencils
Pens
1 pack of colored pencils
1 pack of markers
Headphones/Earbuds
4-inch zip binder (optional, but highly recommended)
Zippered pouch with 3 holes (for binder to hold writing utensils)
1 pack of Highlighters (4 or more colors needed)
8 count 2-pocket Poly Folders (ones with holes to go into your binder)
-different color for each class recommended to help with organization
2 Boxes of Kleenex (taken to 1st Hour class)
1 Bottle of hand sanitizer (taken to 1st Hour class)
1 container of Clorox wipes (taken to 1st Hour class)
ELA (Language Arts)
1-inch binder to be kept in classroom
1 Spiral Notebook
1 Composition Notebook
1 pack of Tab Dividers
Math
TI-30Xa Calculator or basic calculator
2-inch binder to be kept in classroom
1 pack of Tab Dividers
1 Composition Notebook
Physical Education:
Athletic Shoes
Deodorant (Stick or Roll-on Only; to be kept in locker)
- Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
- No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume
Seventh Grade Supply List
General supplies
Pens
Pencils
Erasers
Headphones/earbuds
Kleenex (2 boxes)--to be kept in 1st hour classroom
1 bottle of foaming hand sanitizer (if possible)--to be kept in 1st hour classroom
Assignment book (optional)
ELA (Language Arts)
Spiral Notebooks (2) — one will be kept in the classroom
Folders (2) — one will be kept in the classroom
Highlighters (4 colors)
Notecards
Pencils/Pens (black or blue)
Math
Basic calculator
3 Subject Notebook
Folder
Science
Folder
History
Highlighters (same as ELA)
Folder
Physical Education
T-shirt
Athletic Shorts
Athletic Shoes
Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)
- Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
- No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.
Eighth Grade Supply List
General supplies
Pens (black or blue)
Pencils
Headphones/earbuds
Kleenex (2 boxes)--to be kept in your 1st period class
Foaming Hand Sanitizer (2 bottles)--to be kept in your 1st period class
Assignment book (optional)
ELA (English Language Arts)
Spiral Notebooks (2) — one will he kept in the classroom
Folders (2) — one will be kept in the classroom
Highlighters (4 colors)
Notecards
Package of Post-it notes
Math
2 Pocket Folder
Graph Paper Notebook/Loose Leaf
Lined Paper Notebook
Dry Erase Marker
TI-30Xa Calculator (optional-one will be available for use in classroom)
Science
1.5” binder with pockets
Erasers
Red Pens
History
2-pocket folder
Physical Education
T-shirt
Athletic Shorts
Athletic Shoes
Deodorant (Stick or Roll-On Only)
- Supplies will need replenished throughout the year.
- No spray deodorant, cologne, or perfume.
- No trapper keepers
Hoopeston Area High School Supply List 2021-22
Grades 9-12 General Classroom Materials (for all students)
- Writing utensils (pens and pencils)
- Highlighters
- Notebooks (one for each class)
- Folders (one for each class)
- Earbuds or Headphones
Fees
- Athletic Fee: $20 per sport (not to exceed $40 per person or $80 per family)
- Accounting 1: $42 for workbook
- Drivers Education: $50
- Health: $10 for CPR/AED training
- Spanish: $5 for workbook
Additional Supplies
(based on student schedule)
Career & Technical Education
Ag Mechanics
- closed-toe shoes for the shop
Intro to Industrial Ed
- 12” ruler
- Folder
- pencil/eraser
Manufacturing 3-4
- a copy of Senior Project plans for the first day of school
Business Tech
- 1 folder for the class
- 1 Notebook
Social Studies Government (Mrs. Brazel-Brown only)
- 1 notebooks
- 1 folders
Government/AP Government (Mr. Sage)
- 1 notebook
World Geography (Eastern/Western)
- 1 folder
US History & World History
- 3 or 5 subject notebook
- Blue or black pens only
Science Anatomy/Physiology
- crayons or colored pencils
- lab clothes
- 1 box of disposable surgical gloves
Biology 2
- crayons or colored pencils
- lab clothes
- 1 box of disposable surgical gloves
Chemistry and Gen Science
- scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)
Physics
- scientific calculator (TI-30Xa recommended)
Freshmen Success
- Colored 2 pocket 3 prong folder
- Avery 8-Tab Plastic Binder Dividers with Pockets, Insertable Multicolor Big Tabs
Math Basic Math (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)
- 2 folders
- Calculator (TI 30 or higher)
- 2 one-subject notebooks
- Dry erase marker
- 1 binder
- 1 package of dividers for the binder
- 1 box of tissues
Basic Math (Mrs. McKelvey)
- 2 packs of pencils
- 1 eraser
- Calculator (TI 30 or higher)
- 1 box of tissues
Math 1
- 1 — one inch 3 ring binder
- 1 package of dividers for binder
- 1 black dry erase marker
- 1 — two subject notebook
- 2 — 12 packs of pencils
- erasers
- Calculator
- 1 bottle of hand sanitizer
Math 2
- 1” binder
- 1 package of binder dividers
- 1 package lined paper
- calculator
• College Bound students TI 83 or TI 84 recommended
Math 3 & Stats
• 1” Binder with paper or notebook
• 1 Folder
• Calculator (TI 30 or higher)
Consumer Math (Mrs. High)
- 6 pens (black or blue)
- 1 ½ inch binder with paper
- 1 pack of 8 subject dividers for binder
- 1 black dry erase marker
- 2 spiral notebooks
- 1 box of tissues
English
Basic English (Mrs. Brazel-Brown)
- Binder
- Binder dividers
- tissues
AP Language & Composition (Mrs. Gondzur)
- Composition Notebook, College Ruled
• Spiral Notebook
Health, Wellness, & Safety
Physical Education
- Cornjerker T-Shirt or Other Athletic T-Shirt
- Athletic shoes
- Socks
- Shorts (6-inch inseam minimum, any color)
- Locks will be provided
Other
Study Skills
- 1 box of tissues
Art Classes
• 8.5 X 11” Sketchbook