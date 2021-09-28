- At Sheldon. Adin Portwood fired a nine-hole 40 at Shewami Country Club to push Milford to a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular victory against Oakwood and Hoopeston Area — 180-217-233. The third-place Cornjerkers garnered a 47 from Wyatt Eisenmann and a 58 from Trevor Swartz.
- At Danville. Watseka’s first year in the Vermilion Valley Conference has already yielded a conference championship. The Warriors shot 359 as a team and topped runner-up — and fellow newcomer — Iroquois West by 23 strokes to claim the VVC title at Harrison Park Golf Course. Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder was also the individual champion after carding an 83. The rest of the individual top five was rounded out by Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown with an 89 and Watseka’s Austin Marcier, Iroquois West’s Tyler Read and Oakwood’s Case Kopacz with matching 90s. The rest of the top-five teams behind Watseka were Iroquois West at 382, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Milford tied for third at 397 and Schlarman at 403.
- At Danville. Conference newcomers Watseka and Iroquois West were the only schools to field full teams at the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament at Harrison Park Golf Course, and the Warriors claimed the league title by six strokes on the Raiders. Watseka was led by three individuals in the top six, with Layla Holohan carding a 103 to finish fourth and Allie Hoy and Jasmine Essington tied for fifth with 104s. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge claimed medalist honors with a 96. The rest of the top five had Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp in second with a 98 and Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong third with a 100.