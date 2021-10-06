Listen to this article

Despite five kills each from Lacie Breymeyer, Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange to go with three solo blocks from Charissa Johnson, the Cornjerkers fell in three sets 12-25, 25-23, 15-25 to the visiting Cissna Park Timberwolves.

The Cornjerkers evened their record at 9-9 with a 25-13, 25-23 Vermilion Valley conference match at Schlarman Academy. Hoopeston raised their conference record to 2-4 ahead of their match Tuesday at BHRA.

Hoopeston Area suffered a tough three set defeat on the road at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin tonight 19-25, 25-13, 20-25.

The loss moved the Cornjerkers to 9-10 on the season and 2-5 in the Vermilion Valley with another road trip, this time to Iroquois West on the books for Thursday.

Trending Food Videos