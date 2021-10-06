Despite five kills each from Lacie Breymeyer, Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange to go with three solo blocks from Charissa Johnson, the Cornjerkers fell in three sets 12-25, 25-23, 15-25 to the visiting Cissna Park Timberwolves.
The Cornjerkers evened their record at 9-9 with a 25-13, 25-23 Vermilion Valley conference match at Schlarman Academy. Hoopeston raised their conference record to 2-4 ahead of their match Tuesday at BHRA.
Hoopeston Area suffered a tough three set defeat on the road at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin tonight 19-25, 25-13, 20-25.
The loss moved the Cornjerkers to 9-10 on the season and 2-5 in the Vermilion Valley with another road trip, this time to Iroquois West on the books for Thursday.