The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team started their season with a 7-0 shut-out win over Gifford Aug. 14.
Pitcher Felix Cantu recorded the win for Hoopeston Area.
On the offensive side of the plate, Cole Miller went 3-3 with one RBI. Brayden Walder went 2-4 at the plate.
Hoopeston Area picked up another win in their next game when they defeated Salt Fork 7-4 Aug. 16.
Pitcher Mason Swartz recorded the win for the Cornjerkers.
On offense, Brayden Walder went 3-3 with three RBI. Zach Huchel went 1-4 with two RBI.
The Cornjerkers were back in action the following day when they took on Prairieview-Ogden Aug. 17.
The Cornjerkers came away with a 3-2 win.
Brayden Walder was the winning pitcher and helped on offense as well with one RBI.
Parker Watson went 1-3 with one RBI.
The Cornjerkers were set to take on Rossville-Alvin at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Rossville. They will then host North Ridge at 4:15 p.m. Friday and travel to Milford for a 10 a.m. game Saturday.