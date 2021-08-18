MS Baseball Pic 1.jpg

Photo by Ginger Gonzalez

A play from Monday’s Hoopeston Area Middle School vs. Salt Fork baseball game.

 Photo by Ginger Gonzalez
Listen to this article

The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team started their season with a 7-0 shut-out win over Gifford Aug. 14.

Pitcher Felix Cantu recorded the win for Hoopeston Area.

On the offensive side of the plate, Cole Miller went 3-3 with one RBI. Brayden Walder went 2-4 at the plate.

Hoopeston Area picked up another win in their next game when they defeated Salt Fork 7-4 Aug. 16.

Pitcher Mason Swartz recorded the win for the Cornjerkers.

On offense, Brayden Walder went 3-3 with three RBI. Zach Huchel went 1-4 with two RBI.

The Cornjerkers were back in action the following day when they took on Prairieview-Ogden Aug. 17.

The Cornjerkers came away with a 3-2 win.

Brayden Walder was the winning pitcher and helped on offense as well with one RBI.

Parker Watson went 1-3 with one RBI.

The Cornjerkers were set to take on Rossville-Alvin at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Rossville. They will then host North Ridge at 4:15 p.m. Friday and travel to Milford for a 10 a.m. game Saturday.

Trending Food Videos