Hoopeston Area’s Ethan Larkin earned a win by fall at 132 during last week’s triangular wrestling meet against St. Joseph-Ogden and Warrensburg-Latham in Hoopeston.
Owen Birt won a pair of matches at 195 pounds to guide St. Joseph-Ogden past host Hoopeston Area (27-18) and Warrensburg-Latham (24-15) in a triangular wrestling meet last week. One of Birt’s victories came by fall in just 23 seconds. Other Spartans to win contested matches — both against the Cornjerkers — were Conrad Miller at 170 (fall) and Lincoln Eastin at 220 (6-5 decision).