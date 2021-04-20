Hoopeston Area High School student artists saw success at the recent Vermilion Valley Conference Virtual Art Show.
The event was presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student artwork was showcased through a virtual slideshow that can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3gpYx4V.
The overall winners of the show included:
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School’s Morgan Miller won Best of Show for her acrylic/oil painting at the Vermilion Valley Conference Virtual Art Show.
- Gabe Ludington, of Oakwood High School, won Best Design for his sculpture at the VVC Virtual Art Show.
- Mea Sparling, of Westville High School, won Best Technical 2-D Skill for her colored pencil-still life artwork.
- Hoopeston Area High School’s Mason Layden won Best Technical Skill 3-D for his clay sculpture at the Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show.
The Hoopeston Area High School students who placed during the VVC Virtual Art Show are listed below. To see a full list of the winners, visit https://bit.ly/3gpYx4V
- Pencil-Portraits-Single Person: Sarah Lukas, first place; Diamond Mitchell, honorable mention
- Pencil-Still Life: Elizabeth Gaytan, third place
- Pencil-Animals: Jessie Smith, third place
- Pencil-Misc.: Nelson Grills, honorable mention
- Colored Pencil-People: Sarah Lukas, third place
- Colored Pencil-Still Life: Marissa Garcia, third place
- Black Ink-People: Lauren Johnson, first place; Jessie Smith, third place
- Acrylic/Oil Painting-Misc.: Reagan Weber, honorable mention
- Colored Ink-People: Samantha Cade, honorable mention
- Watercolor/Tempera-Scenery: Jasmine Sokolinski, first place; Karah Nunn, second place
- Watercolor/Tempera-Misc.: Sarah Lukas, first place
- Scratchboard-Animals: Tara Sullivan, honorable mention
- Mixed Media 2D: Hannah Linares, third place
- Wearable Art-Jewelry/Clothing/Shoes/Etc.: Kane Schroeder, third place; Mary Jane Watson, honorable mention