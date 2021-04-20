Listen to this article

Hoopeston Area High School student artists saw success at the recent Vermilion Valley Conference Virtual Art Show.

The event was presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student artwork was showcased through a virtual slideshow that can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3gpYx4V.

The overall winners of the show included:

- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School’s Morgan Miller won Best of Show for her acrylic/oil painting at the Vermilion Valley Conference Virtual Art Show.

- Gabe Ludington, of Oakwood High School, won Best Design for his sculpture at the VVC Virtual Art Show.

- Mea Sparling, of Westville High School, won Best Technical 2-D Skill for her colored pencil-still life artwork.

- Hoopeston Area High School’s Mason Layden won Best Technical Skill 3-D for his clay sculpture at the Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show.

The Hoopeston Area High School students who placed during the VVC Virtual Art Show are listed below. To see a full list of the winners, visit https://bit.ly/3gpYx4V

- Pencil-Portraits-Single Person: Sarah Lukas, first place; Diamond Mitchell, honorable mention

- Pencil-Still Life: Elizabeth Gaytan, third place

- Pencil-Animals: Jessie Smith, third place

- Pencil-Misc.: Nelson Grills, honorable mention

- Colored Pencil-People: Sarah Lukas, third place

- Colored Pencil-Still Life: Marissa Garcia, third place

- Black Ink-People: Lauren Johnson, first place; Jessie Smith, third place

- Acrylic/Oil Painting-Misc.: Reagan Weber, honorable mention

- Colored Ink-People: Samantha Cade, honorable mention

- Watercolor/Tempera-Scenery: Jasmine Sokolinski, first place; Karah Nunn, second place

- Watercolor/Tempera-Misc.: Sarah Lukas, first place

- Scratchboard-Animals: Tara Sullivan, honorable mention

- Mixed Media 2D: Hannah Linares, third place

- Wearable Art-Jewelry/Clothing/Shoes/Etc.: Kane Schroeder, third place; Mary Jane Watson, honorable mention

