Prom plans for high schools across the state have fluctuated throughout most of this year due to ever-changing guidelines from the state.
Initially, Hoopeston Area High School prom organizers thought that a typical prom wouldn’t be possible due to state guidelines and they were considering a formal dinner in place of prom.
Fortunately, state guidelines have loosened to the point that a mostly normal prom is possible.
Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber said the dinner had been the plan up until about a week ago.
He said the prom committee has worked hard to put together a plan that is safe for students to take part in.
Klaber said he was just happy that the school will be able to allow students the chance to enjoy prom this year, especially for the seniors who have had so many other traditional activities curtailed due to the pandemic.
“We’re just happy to be able to put on something for our kids and have something at the end of the year to look forward to,” he said.
Klaber announced earlier this week that prom would take place at the McFerren Park Civic Center from 8:30-11 p.m. April 24.
Tickets must be purchased in advance as there will be no ticket sales at the door. There is a dance guideline form that must be signed before purchasing a ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase April 20-21. Tickets will cost $10 and can be purchased outside the high school office from 7:50-8:15 a.m.
Klaber emphasized that this year’s prom will only be for Hoopeston Area juniors and seniors. No outside guests will be allowed.