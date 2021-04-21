Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson recognized the Hoopeston Area recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Golden Ruler awards during last week’s Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
Richardson said the awards are given out by the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education to recognize a variety of services the recipients provide to their community.
“The Regional Office of Education recognizes school district employees that have given the top standing, perseverance and effort to the students who they serve,” he said.
Richardson said they were unable to present a Golden Ruler Banquet last year due to the pandemic, but the plaques have been delivered.
The 2020 recipients were: Jo Beauvois, Sara Anderson, Megan Weeks, Michele Kachmar and Board Member Lisa Leigh.
The 2021 recipients are: Hannah Rattin, Jennifer Mandel, Audrey Price, Heidi Crouch and Rod Comstock.
“Congratulations to all those winners,” Richardson said.
Richardson said they are unable to have a ceremony this year due to the pandemic restrictions, but they are hoping to be able to celebrate these awards next year.