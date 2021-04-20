Hoopeston Area finished their season with a victory over Blue Ridge last week.
The game was a tale of two halves as the Cornjerkers jumped out to 3-0 lead when Talen Gredy scored his first of two goals at the 32:33 mark on a nice chip from Nick Hofer who had all four of the Cornjerkers assists on the night.
The second and third goals of the night mirrored each other and came within one minute and eighteen seconds of each other when Hofer made two beautiful throw-in toward the Cornjerkers goal and Ben Brown skied high above the Blue Ridge defender to knock the ball in with his head.
Blue Ridge never went away and tied things up at three when Austin Hobbs scored three goals by connecting twice with Victor Reynolds and one assist from Cameron Phillips.
Cornjerkers broke the tie with twenty-eight minutes left when once again Hofer was able make a pass through the Blue Ridge defense and Gredy was able to chase it down for the game winning goal.
Cornjerker goalie Derek Drayer received the win by saving fifteen of the 18 shots he faced.