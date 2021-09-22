The Cornjerkers returned to their home court Sept. 16 and defeated the visiting Urbana University High squad 25-22 and 25-16.
Bre Crose led Hoopeston with six kills and five aces. Her effort was complemented by five aces from Logan Watson and four kills from Kaitlynn Lange.
Despite five kills from Kaitlynn Lane and nine digs from Logan Watson, the Cornjerkers fell to a tough Judah Christian squad at home Monday night 14-25, 17-25.
The Cornjerkers were back in action Tuesday night against Oakwood.
The Cornjerkers defeated the stubborn Comets in a Vermilion Valley conference matchup 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 at Hoopeston.