Hoopeston Area hosted Danville Schlarman Tuesday night and the Cornjerkers came out victorious by the score of 6-0.
Junior Isias Diaz got the scoring started after Talen Gredy made a nice pass to put the Cornjerkers up 1-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Thirteen minutes later, Talen Gredy found the back of the net for his first varsity goal to put the Cornjerkers up 2-0.
A few minutes later, Nick Hofer scored his first goal of the season with an assist from Brown. Hofer returned the favor with his own assist to Brown with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Hoopeston Area's Kayden Wallace scored on a chip shot after a nice lead by Talen Gredy at the 17:30 mark in the second half.
Freshman Owen Root was able to score his first career goal with 15:51 left in the game when Wallace crossed the ball in front of the net.
Derek Drayer earned his first win and his first career shut-out by stopping all four shots from Danville Schlarman.
The Cornjerkers are coming off a 21-5-1 record last year.
Will Nogle is the only senior this year and the coaching staff will be looking for Nogle to tutor the young defenders.
Offensively the Cornjerkers will be looking to Isaias Diaz, Ben Brown and Nick Hofer to set the midfield as well as step into the leadership role.
The coaching staff hopes to see Kayden Wallace play more minutes after his first two years he was a pivotal swing player while dealing with some injuries. Junior Luke Crase has shown great improvement which could land him a starting job or replace Wallace as the swing player providing depth at many positions.
The Cornjerker defense will be one of the biggest defenses in the area with Sophomore Preston VanDeVeer, Sophomore Gabe Joneikis, Freshman Owen Root, all possible candidates with Crase and Nogle battling it out for starting positions at either side of or top of defense.
Other players the coaching staff is counting on is Sophomore Cameron Zorns who shows a strong leg and will see playing time either at mid-field and possible forward position. Ethan Harding has been battling a little leg issue this winter, but will be ready to step in where needed to provide defensive depth along with Freshman Sean Hudson. Cornjerker coaches have seen great improvement by Ethan and Sean as they have dedicated themselves to improving each day.
Freshman Owen Crase, Gavin Montez and Talen Gredy bring a lot of speed to the team and will see minutes at key spots. Mason Rush will miss the first couple of weeks due to an injury. Rush was showing great growth prior to spraining his ankle. The goal is to get him back for the last part of the season for some action.
Junior Derek Drayer got the nod in goal for the Cornjerkers versus Schlarman on Tuesday. This will be Drayer’s first year playing soccer. Drayer has shown great potential in the net. He is not afraid to ask questions and has shown great potential in goal.
Hoopeston Area is scheduled to host Iroquois West on Thursday at home.