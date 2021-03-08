Hoopeston Area faced-off against Iroquois West in their final home game of the season Saturday in Hoopeston.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Iroquois West 45-32.
Ali Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with 16 points, followed by Lexie Breymeyer with 10, Emma Glotzbach with eight points, Bre Crose with six points and Adasyn Jones with five points.
Shelby Johnson led Iroquois West in scoring with 13 points. Ashton Miller and Destiny Thomas each had six points. Shea Small had five points and Kocher had two points.