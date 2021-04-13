The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers soccer team presented Senior Night April 8
The Cornjerkers recognized Will Nogle before the game for his four years of dedication to the Cornjerker Soccer team and his outstanding work in the classroom. Nogle will be attending Parkland Junior College next fall.
The Cornjerkers took on an experienced Fisher-GCMS team who entered the game with a 6-2-1 record.
The Bunnies had the wind in the first half and scored two goals to make the game 2-0 at halftime.
Ben Brown, with 28 minutes left in the game, was able to capitalize on a penalty kick to make the game 2-1 and end all the scoring on the night. Derek Drayer had another good game stopping 20 shots out of 22 that the Bunnies put on goal.
Hoopeston Area defeated Clifton Central Monday night by the score of 5-1.
The Cornjerkers jumped out to a 1-0 lead just under 10 minutes into the first half when Ben Brown scored his first of three goals on the night when Talen Gredy was able to make a great pass in front of the Comets goalie. Less than five minutes later Talen Gredy was able to take a great pass from Nick Hofer to make things 2-0.
Clifton Central made things interesting just minutes into the second half when Nathan Warner scored with the assist going to Michael Hess.
Seven minutes later Ben Brown once again scored as Nick Hofer made a great pass to put the Cornjerkers up 3-1 and then with seven minutes left in the game both Brown and Hofer worked their magic again.
Cameron Zorns scored his first goal of the year with two minutes and 36 minutes left to finish out the scoring.
Derek Drayer received the win in goal by saving seven of the eight shots from the Comets.
Hoopeston Area will finish their season tomorrow as they travel to take on Blue Ridge.