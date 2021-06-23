Hoopeston Area High School students will have a new sport to sign-up for when they return to school in the fall.
The Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved moving forward with E-Sports at the high school next school year.
Board Member Debbie Klaber said the curricular/extra-curricular committee had discussed the idea of adding E-Sports and felt that it would provide an opportunity to reach out to students who aren’t interested in traditional sports while also keeping them accountable for grades.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the idea has been discussed at several committee meetings and said the most powerful statement in support of the idea that he had heard came from High School Principal John Klaber.
Richardson said Klaber had gauged student interest in an E-Sports team and had 17 students express an interest.
He said the majority of those 17 students are not involved in any other activities at the school.
“This is an opportunity to allow kids to be a part of something that they haven’t been a part of before,” Richardson said.
Moving into E-Sports can also help with putting students on the path to higher education.
Klaber pointed out the curricular/extra-curricular committee that Danville Area Community College offers scholarships for E-Sports.
“It might be a way to get our kids into further education,” Debbie Klaber said.
John Klaber added that DACC is creating a degree in E-Sports.
“DACC is doing amazing things,” he said.
Klaber said there are two students who are currently in summer school because they want to be academically eligible to play.
Klaber said he went to a meeting about E-Sports and reported his finding to the board.
Klaber said the teams will start off with two games, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.
He said the hope is that the county schools will start adding different seasons for different games.
Klaber said the third game that’s suppose to be added to the competition is Madden.
“We have a sect of our athletes that are excited to play Madden competitively,” he said.
Klaber said there won’t be any travel for the team as they can play from their own school.
He said the team will start off taking on other schools in the same conference.
Klaber said it is a year-long season where players will compete in various tournaments throughout the year.
“There are already several schools doing this and I think you’re going to see this thing blow up,” he said.
The board approved a five percent stipend for the E-Sports coach for the 2021-22 school year as well as $500 for games and $1,800 for devices with a stipulation not to exceed $4,500.
Richardson said some of the games the team will start out with are free or have a minimal cost.
They had initially considered purchasing some high-powered gaming PCs for the team, but Richardson said they opted not to go that route and opted to have students utilize their own Nintendo Switch gaming consoles for the team.
He said the district may need to buy a few more Switch consoles for the team.
Richardson said if the team finds that they need to exceed the $4,500 limit, they will return to the board for permission.
The board approved the following consent agenda items:
- Action to employ Christy Lee as Long Term Sub for 7th & 8th Grade English Language Arts at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Dustin Wells as Long Term Sub for 8th Grade English Language Arts at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Maria Baldwin as Long Term Sub for 6th Grade English Language Arts at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Kevin Heiser as Long Term Sub for 7th Grade Science at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Karen Eighner as Long Term Sub for RtI at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Carolyn Eyrich-Mastin as Long Term Sub for Special Education at John Greer Elementary for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16. 2021.
- Action to employ Marcella Noel as Long Term Sub for English at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Erika Seidel as Long Term Sub for Physical Education at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Mara Sutton pending proper licensure as 2nd Grade Teacher at Maple Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Danielle Birch as Agriculture Teacher pending an approved background check as Agricultural Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Jessica Watson pending an approved background check as Alternate Learning Center Supervisor at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Darlene Coon pending an approved background check as Personal Aide at Maple Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Mindy Copher pending an approved background check as Personal Aide at Maple Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Joanna Walder pending an approved background check as Classroom Paraprofessional at John Greer Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Jana Fesser as Assistant Student Council Activities Director at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
Acton to employ Mayra Paredes as Extended School Year Paraprofessional with an effective date of June 14, 2021.
- Action to employ Heather Cloud as Extended School Year Paraprofessional with an effective date of June 14, 2021.
- Action to employ Michael Blacketer as Principal at Hoopeston Area Middle School pending successful completion of evaluation certification effective July 1, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Michelle White as Principal at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of Karen Eighner as Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of Jana Fesser as Girls Track Coach at Hoopeston Area High School effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of Nina Frye as RtI Interventionist at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of June 1, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Darren Martin as Softball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of June 7, 2021.
- Action to accept the transfer of Ron Cade from Assistant Track Coach to Girls Track Coach at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
The board also approved the following items:
- Action to approve the District Consolidated Plan for the 2021-22 school year.
- Action to approve the final reading of the K-8 & Hoopeston Area High School Handbooks for the 2021-22 school year as presented.
- Action to approve the resignation of Michael Blacketer as Dean of Hoopeston Area Middle School effective June 17, 2021.
- Action to approve an employment contract for Michelle White for the 2021-2022 school year as District Curriculum Director.
- Action to approve an employment contract for Michael Blacketer for the 2021-2022 school year as Principal of Hoopeston Area Middle School effective July 1, 2021.
- Action to approve Board of Education meeting dates, times and location for FY22.
- Action to approve Renaissance STAR and Accelerated Reader Program for three (3) year subscription for $81,400.00 to be paid for with ESSER II funds.
- Action to approve Freckle ELA & Math program for three (3) year subscription for Grades K-8 for $50,220.00 to be paid for with ESSER II grant dollars.
- Action to approve Freckle ELA & Math program for three (3) year subscription for Grades 9-12 for $11,820.00 to be paid for with ESSER II grant dollars.
- Action to waive first reading and approve PRESSPlus policy 2:220-E9 Exhibit Requirements for no physical presence of quorum and participation by audio or video during disaster declaration.
- Action to approve to compensate District Athletic Director for 4 class periods per day of the base effective July 1, 2021.
- Action to approve participation in ESports for the 2021-2022 school year; stipend of 5% for ESports coach for the 2021-2022 school year, games $500 and devices $1800, not to exceed $4500.00.
- Action to approve a change order to reroute electrical wiring at John Greer for $33,809.
- Action to approve flooring quote for $42,590.52 to Myers Carpet Weaver’s to replace flooring in High School and John Greer halls.
- Action to approve membership in the Illinois Association for School Boards for FY22.
- Action to approve the preparation of a tentative budget for FY22.