GILMAN – The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong Cornjerkers kicked off the football season by traveling to Gilman to take on the Iroquois West Raiders Friday.
Iroquois West took an early lead, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Raiders added to their lead with another touchdown in the second quarter and went into the half with a 12-0 lead.
The Cornjerkers put up eight points in the third quarter, but couldn’t prevent Iroquois West from adding another six points to their lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Cornjerkers found the back of the endzone once more in the fourth quarter, but Iroquois West answered with 13 points of their own and went onto win 31-14.
Hoopeston Area Quarterback Anthony Zamora had two touchdown passes during the game throwing for 161 yards. Zamora had 12 carries for 57 rushing yards. Zamora connected Grant Morgan and Hunter Cannon for touchdowns during the game.
Hunter Cannon had five receptions for 37 yards. Kollin Asbury had four receptions for 91 yards. Grant Morgan had two receptions for 33 yards. Sam Champs had one reception for -1 yards.
Abel Colunga had three carries for 0 yards, while Hunter Cannon had two carries for -3 yards and Sam Champs had one carry for -4 yards.
On defense, Cannon had eight solo tackles and seven assists. Asbury had four solo tackles and three assists. Abel Colunga had three solo tackles and six assists. Ashton Burch had two solo tackles. Joshton Schwartz had two solo tackles and five assists. Zamora had two solo tackles and two assists. Felix Hernandez had one solo tackle and seven assists.
The Cornjerkers will have their first home game of the season Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when they host Seneca.