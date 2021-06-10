YEOMAN — Hollow Acres Golf Center is officially under new ownership.
Located six miles south of Monticello on US 421, the 61-year-old community fixture has been purchased by dual owners Joe and Laura Disinger, of Delphi, and Kyle and Shelbey Woods, also of Delphi.
The purchase was finalized June 10 from longtime owners John and Judy O’Neil, who have owned the golf center since 1986.
The O’Neils bought the golf center from Garnie and Marilynn Smith, who had opened the facility in 1960. It is a nine-hole, par 3 course with an 18-hole miniature golf course, lighted driving range and snack bar. In the early 2000s, an event pavilion was added.
According to the O’Neil’s son, Joel, Hollow Acres is known for serving “famous” milkshakes and “providing an affordable golf experience.” He added that the new owners are expected to carry on with the family tradition and look forward to meeting the community.
Joel O’Neil said his parents are looking forward to ‘their second retirement.”
A formal open house is being planned to mark the transition and meet the community. The new owners said to keep an eye on their social media pages for more details as they become available.