The Women’s Guild of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danville will present their 2021 Leaf and Holly Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Shop the Christmas Booth with loads of beautiful handmade Christmas décor, cards, and gifts. At the Silent Auction of hand crafted, one-of-a-kind items, be sure to check out this year’s lovely “Tidal Transitions” queen size quilt with its matching shams and coordinating sheet set and table lamp. You’ll also find the well reputed Arts and Crafts booth with a creative and practical variety of items perfect for holiday gifting, as well as delectable selections from the Country Store such as fresh baked breads, candies, cookies, cakes, and pies. Also search through a myriad of vintage and unique finds in the Attic Treasures.
The Men’s Club’s woodworking items are always high quality. Be there between 10:30 and 1:30 to enjoy their traditional Pulled Pork Luncheon; dine-in or carryout. For a donation of $10, your meal also includes three sides, a beverage, and Homemade Dessert.
Proceeds benefit local charities and Lutheran Missions.
Any questions, please contact publicity chair, Sharon Crow: 217 516 8511; cscrow50@gmail.com