HEBRON — Kankakee Valley’s cross country teams opened the season by participating in the annual Dave Walker Invitational at Hebron on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Both teams placed fourth overall, with senior Justin Hoffman winning the individual title in the boys’ race and sophomore Emma Bell placing second in the girls’ race.
The KVHS boys scored 97 points to finish in back of champion Lafayette Harrison (59 points), Lowell (62) and South Central (92). Hoffman covered the course in a winning time of 16:33 seconds, seizing control early by building a 15-second lead by the mile mark. His time was 34 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Sophomore Ethan Ehrhardt cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place finish in 18:00, Luke Bristol was 22nd in 19:14, Ethan Kelly finished 35th in 20:17 and Xavier De La Paz Marino was 38th in 20:26.
Bell, meanwhile, finished in a time of 20:42 to lead her team to a runner-up finish at Hebron. The sophomore was followed by freshman Addie Johnson in 24:38 (19th place)and senior Emilee Wilson in 24:43 (20th).
Natalie Walker, a freshman, in 24:56 (22nd) and Juliana Barlog in 27:26 (35th).
Liv Sheehy also competed for coach Lane Lewallen’s squad, finishing in 29:34.
The Kougars will return to action when they host their annual invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Prep Volleyball
Kougars can’t hold off Washington Twp.
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley had a 2-1 lead disappear as host Washington Township rallied for a 3-2 victory in volleyball action on Monday, Aug. 23.
The Kougars won two of the first three games (15-25, 27-25 and 25-11) and appeared poised to collect its second win in three days over the Senators. The two teams met in the LaPorte Invitational on Aug. 21.
Washington Township won game four, 25-23, to force a game five and would win that one by a 15-13 final.
Senior Alexis Broyles led KVHS with 30 kills and five service aces and Abby Grandchamp added 17 kills.
Ava Koselke had four solo blocks, Lilly Toppen had 22 assists and Ava Dase added nine assists.
Girls Golf
KVHS drops
first NCC match
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team suffered its first Northwest Crossroads Conference loss Monday, Aug. 23, losing to Munster but beating Highland to finish 4-1 in league play.
Munster won the triangular meet with a round of 177. KVHS shot 188 and Highland had a 265.
KV sophomore Brynlee DeBoard remained unbeaten in league play by firing a match-medalist round of 41.
The Kougars are scheduled to face Rensselaer Central on Thursday at Curtis Creek.