LAFAYETTE — David L Hittle, AICP, has accepted the position of Tippecanoe County Area Plan Executive Director, effective March 1, 2021. Sallie Fahey, the current Area Plan Executive Director, will be retiring later this spring after 47 years of dedicated service.
Hittle currently serves as Director of Planning and Zoning for Johnson County, Indiana and has over 14 years of planning experience. During his tenure in Johnson County, Hittle streamlined the land use petition application process, developed broadly applicable residential design standards, implemented a comprehensive workflow and data management platform and was instrumental in establishing a grassroots trails advocacy group.
A nationwide search committee was established in 2020 and was chaired by County Councilman Roland Winger. That committee also consisted of APC President, Jackson Bogan, Mayor Tony Roswarski, Mayor John Dennis,
Commissioner Tom Murtaugh, Commissioner Tracy Brown, Battle Ground Town Council Member Greg Jones, APC Executive Director, Sallie Fahey, Lafayette Economic Development Director, Dennis Carson, Lafayette Public Works Director, Jeromy Grenard, and West Lafayette Economic Development Director, Erin Easter.
Mayor Tony Roswarski stated the interviewing and hiring process was done cooperatively, as is typical for this great community. “Mr. Hittle’s collaborative nature and extensive experience will be a great asset for our cities, towns, county and the region.”
APC President, Jackson Bogan adds “We are very excited to welcome Mr. Hittle to our community. His proven track record, energy, and expertise will prepare us for the next 50 years.”