CHALMERS — Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who is believed to have struck and killed a person riding a moped early Friday morning along a stretch of Indiana 43 between Reynolds and Chalmers.
According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received around 6:57 a.m. about a moped accident at Indiana 43 and County Road 350 South, near Big Creek.
As police and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, they observed a person deceased at the scene. Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a hit-and-run incident, police said.
The name of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of family.
Police believe the suspect is driving a white 2007 through 2014 Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with no tailgate. Police believe the vehicle may have damage to the right front bumper, grill and headline assembly.
Police said the moped and suspect vehicle appear to have been headed north on Indiana 43 at the time of the incident.
The White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of the truck and where they may be found. People are asked to provide information to Detective Sgt. Erik Janke or Sgt. David Rozzi at 574-583-2251.
The accident is still under investigation by the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.