NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Remington man is in jail following a hit and run rash followed by a police pursuit.
According to police officials, on April 2, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Department dispatched a hit and run crash that occurred on U.S. 24 near Goodland.
The offending vehicle was reported to be a red passenger car with front-end damage. Trooper Jordan Jones was patrolling on County Road 50 East when a red vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description passed him northbound. As it passed, he observed significant damage to the front driver's side of the car. Trooper Jones caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop when the driver failed to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of speed. As a result, Trooper Jones advised dispatch that he was in pursuit of the suspect.
During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a telephone pole, cattle fencing, and was driving on a flat tire, but the suspect continued to flee. The pursuit ended in Morocco when the male driver and a female passenger fled on foot. Trooper Runyon and Trooper Jones were able to take the male into custody while a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to apprehend the female passenger. The male subject, identified as Matthew W. Boe, 29, from Remington, IN was later transported to the Newton County Jail. Boe is preliminarily charged with the following:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Hypodermic Needle- Level 6 Felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor
- Driving While Suspended- Class A Misdemeanor
The female passenger was arrested and charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.
Assisting at the scene were the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Morocco Police Department, Goodland Police Department, Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department, and Village Motors.
All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Newton County Prosecutor's Office.