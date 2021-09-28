BATTLE GROUND — Kankakee Valley sophomore golfer Brynlee DeBoard made program history by qualifying for the girls’ state golf meet Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Lafayette Jeff Regional.
DeBoard shot a 76 on the par-72 course at Battle Ground, finishing with a 39 on the front nine and 37 on the back to become the first female player in school history to earn a shot at competing downstate.
The Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel will serve as host of the state meet, set for Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
DeBoard’s regional round featured 13 pars over 18 holes with a birdie on the back nine. The defending Northwest Crossroads Conference champion, DeBoard is a two-time regional qualifier and is familiar with the course at Battle Ground.
Over the summer, DeBoard won a youth tournament there, so she knew she needed to keep her tee shots in the fairway last week.
“I was hitting a lot of fairways, which I don’t do a lot,” she said. “I hit six greens of my first nine in regulation. My mental game was pretty good. When I got in the back, I had a double that kind of messed with my head. I brought it over to the next hole and got a bogey, but after that I got my head back and started playing good. That’s what I’m going to work at state, is keeping my head in the game.”
DeBoard will have a practice round at the course in Carmel before teeing it up on Friday morning. She worked on fine-tuning her game during practice time at Sandy Pines this week.
“At regionals, the main thing I did was try to put it down the middle and I was pretty good at it so I’ve been making sure it’s going straight and that I’m not duck-hooking it,” she said. “I’ve been working on my bump-and-runs around the green and my 50 yards and in. Mostly, making sure everything stays tuned in.”
Overall, she placed third on the leaderboard at regional, with Vilang Zhang of Culver Academies winning match medalist with a 73. Lucy Quigley of Tipton fired a 74.
DeBoard and Quigley will compete as individuals at the state meet, as will Audrey Koetter of Northwestern (78), New Prairie’s Jaiden Winters (84) and Taylor Skibinski of Michigan City (84).
The Kougars placed 11th in the team standings with 382. Allison Rushmore backed DeBoard with a 97 and Lilly Van Loon (102) and Abby Kaluf (107) also scored. Katelyn Bakker shot a 113 for the fifth player score.
It was the second trip to regional for DeBoard, who was a key member of KV’s 2020 Twin Lakes Sectional championship team. She knew what she needed to work on to lead the Kougars back to regional this year.
“Last year, I’d get kind of mad at myself on shots. My short game, I wasn’t very good at it. But I worked on it over the summer and it’s better now,” she said.
Rensselaer Central freshman Carly Drone shot a 102 at regional, with North Newton sophomore Madelyn Arenholz shooting a 108. Arenholz competed at regional last season with a Spartan squad that featured match medalist Mackendzie Dresbaugh.
DeBoard hopes to bring her teammates with her to state next year.
“I’m going down there for the experience,” she said. “My next goal is to get my team downstate, too.”
I’m going to try to get my team to go down over the next two years.”
It was during a session on the driving range as a sixth-grader where DeBoard was noticed by Ron Stanton, who is currently an assistant girls’ golf coach at KVHS. Stanton served several years as both the boys’ and girls’ golf coach at KV.
“He was there and saw my swing and told me how good it was,” DeBoard said. “I just started practicing more, and in the seventh grade, I started playing in some tournaments and won all of them. I didn’t have much competition there, but once I got to eighth grade I started playing in some bigger (tournaments) and I saw how good the girls are up north and down in Indy. Their short game was so good, so I’ve been working on that a lot.”
She also spent her summers working on her game at the Right Approach Performance facility in Valparaiso. Right Approach specializes in youth sports training and is home to the Right Approach Golf Academy.
The facility provides golf simulators, a putting and chipping area and fitness space for promising golfers.
It has served as DeBoard’s home away from home.
“Golf is just my everyday life,” DeBoard said.