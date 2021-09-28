BATTLE GROUND — Kankakee Valley sophomore golfer Brynlee DeBoard made program history by qualifying for the girls’ state golf meet Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Lafayette Jeff Regional.
DeBoard shot a 76 on the par-72 course at Battle Ground, finishing with a 39 on the front nine and 37 on the back to become the first female player in school history to earn a shot at competing downstate.
The Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel will serve as host of the state meet, set for Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.
DeBoard’s regional round featured 13 pars over 18 holes with a birdie on the back nine. The defending Northwest Crossroads Conference champion, DeBoard is a two-time regional qualifier.
Overall, she placed third on the leaderboard, with Vilang Zhang of Culver Academies winning match medalist with a 73. Lucy Quigley of Tipton fired a 74.
DeBoard and Quigley will compete as individuals at the state meet, as will Audrey Koetter of Northwestern (78), New Prairie’s Jaiden Winters (84) and Taylor Skibinski of Michigan City (84).
The Kougars placed 11th in the team standings with 382. Allison Rushmore backed DeBoard with a 97 and Lilly Van Loon (102) and Abby Kaluf (107) also scored. Katelyn Bakker shot a 113 for the fifth player score.
Culver Academies won the team title with a 328. Western was second with a 356 and Crown Point shot a 363 to reach the state meet.