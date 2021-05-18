RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had three of its golfers earn all-Hoosier Conference honors in Saturday’s Hoosier Conference Tournament at Curtis Creek.
Junior Zach Hillan shot an 86 to lead the Bombers, who placed fourth in the team race with a 351. Senior Addison Wilmington shot an 87 for his best round of the season and sophomore Zack Geleott also shot an 87 for his first all-HC selection.
Sophomore Harrison Odle finished with a 91 for coach Eric Nowlin’s squad and senior Luke Dixon had a kick-out score of 86.
The top 12 players earn first team all-conference. Wilmington and Geleott finished tied for 12th with two Hamilton Heights players to claim all-league recognition. Hillan was all alone in 11th place overall.
Match medalist was Tipton’s Maverick Conaway, who fired a 2-under-par 70 at CCGC. He was the only golfer to score under par; just four golfers finished under 80 on the afternoon.
Conaway’s round propelled the Blue Devils to the team championship with a 323. Twin Lakes was second at 336 and Lewis Cass was one stroke better than the Bombers with a 350.
Hamilton Heights finished fifth, followed by West Lafayette, Western, Benton Central, Lafayette Central Catholic and Northwestern.