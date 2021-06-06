LOGANSPORT — It was a bittersweet finish to the Logansport boys’ golf sectional for Rensselaer Central Friday.
The Bombers fell one stroke off third place for a regional qualifying spot — RCHS had a 333 to Logansport’s 332 — but did advance a pair of golfers to the regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte.
Junior Zach Hillan and sophomore Zach Geleott will represent the Bombers at the Thursday, June 10 regional after shooting 80 and 82, respectively, on the par-70 Dykeman Golf Course in Logansport.
The Bombers nearly had a third golfer advance, with sophomore Harrison Odle falling a stroke off the cut line of 82. Odle shot an 83 and seniors Luke Dixon (88) and Addison Wilmington (90) also competed for coach Eric Nowlin’s squad.
Rensselaer’s 333 represents a season low. Twin Lakes won the team title with a 310, followed by Rochester (319) and Logansport (332). The top three teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the regional meet.
Reece Renie of Rochester was match medalist with a 73. Jamison Ousley of Twin Lakes was runner-up at 74, with Wade Shafer of Rochester and Lewis Dellinger of Twin Lakes firing 75s. Trevor Vietti of Logansport had a 76 on his home course.
Kankakee Valley senior Hayden Myers will join Hillan and Geleott at Sandy Pines on Thursday. Myers qualified with an 82.
As a team, KVHS was fifth behind the Bombers with a 345. Covenant Christian of DeMotte was sixth (372), South Newton was eighth (392) and Tri-County was 11th (471).
Falling short of reaching the regional for KV were sophomores Drew Andree and Caden Adams, who shot 86 and 87, respectively. Caleb Swallow had a 90 and Tyler Bakker’s 95 was the kick-out score.
Covenant Christian had its first team compete at sectional, with three of its four golfers shooting under 100. Arthur Walstra had an impressive 87, followed by Jackson Wondaal with a 90 and Josh DeJong with a 95. Davis Peterson shot an even 100.
South Newton also had three golfers shoot under 100, including Steven Montemayer (93), Lex Tebo (96) and Blake Whaley (98). Andrew Kindig and Logan Fausset also competed for the Rebels.
Tri-County’s top scorer was Carter Wilson with a 107. Tyson Jordan and Lucas Misch shot 121s and Alex Smith had a 122. Nick Schemerhorn also competed and had the kick-out score.
The regional meet at Sandy Pines is set to kick off at 8 a.m., CST. Sectionals feeding into the regional include Harrison (West Lafayette), Lake Central, LaPorte, Logansport, Valparaiso and Westfield.