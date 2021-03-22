Hildegard Louise Benner Adsit, 95, of Milford passed away at home on March 17, 2021. She was born on August 12, 1925, at home on the Woodland family farmstead, the daughter of Henry John and Anna Emma Wilhelmina Schaumburg Benner.
She attended Woodland Country Grade School and one year of Confirmation School at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Milford High School in 1944. She attended Augustana School of Nursing, receiving her RN in 1947. She went to work at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in the OB Department.
She married William Sherman Adsit on February 8, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Schwer. Surviving is her husband of 73 years; two sons, Michael, Plymouth, MI, and Andrew (Jill), West Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are four grandchildren Aaron (Helen) Adsit, Seattle, WA, Colleen Stoltz (Michael), Great Falls, VA, Eric Adsit, Pismo Beach, CA, Lindsey (Robert) Lucenti, Southampton, NY; Great Grandchildren Sophia and William Stoltz, Gracie and Kaleb Adsit, and Harrison and Isabelle Lucenti. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Following a brief nursing career Hildegard chose to become a “stay-at-home mom” to raise her boys, and help her husband on the farm. She became active in Cub Scouts and The American Red Cross, volunteering at blood mobile drives for many years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she sang in the church choir and played the organ for the German Services. She was also a member of Faith Circle.
Three of her biggest joys in life were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many dachshunds. Other great pleasures came from farming life, mowing the yard with her John Deere lawn tractor, and traveling the world with her husband.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 12:30 - 2:00 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Schwer with the funeral to immediately follow. Rev. Steven Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milford Park and Pool Foundation or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Please share a memory of Hildegard at www.knappfuneralhomes.com