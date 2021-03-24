Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber outlined some of the school’s plans for upcoming activities during last week’s Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
Klaber said the school’s homecoming week will be April 5-9 with the homecoming football game against Westville taking place at 1 p.m. April 10.
While the week will feature staple activities such as special dress-up days each day of the week and decorating the hallways, Klaber said this year’s homecoming would look somewhat different than previous years.
He said the school won’t have a homecoming bonfire or dance due to COVID-19.
Klaber said there will be a football game that they can have up to 20 percent capacity in the audience and the school’s band will be performing at one of the two home football games. Klaber said he wasn’t certain the band would be able to play during homecoming due to the music festival the school will be hosting that same day.
Also on April 10, Klaber said the school will host a virtual art show and will a band clinician, Dr. Jeananne Nichols of the University of Illinois, working with students at the district music festival.
Klaber applauded the work of district band and chorus staff members for setting up the festival so that students could get the chance to have IHSA/IESA contest experience.
One of the big questions this year has revolved around prom.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept schools from hosting large events this year and the school has been looking for a way to provide students the prom experience under these conditions.
Even with the recent news that school’s could host events with 20 percent capacity, Klaber said hosting prom would still be very difficult due to social distancing.
Instead of committing to a dance for prom, Klaber said the school has proposed presenting a formal dinner for juniors and seniors.
Klaber said that it would similar to the Sweetheart Dinner’s the high school student council presents for area senior citizens each Valentine’s Day.
He said this would give the students the chance to dress up in their formal attire and enjoy some of the staple activities of prom like a photo booth.
Klaber said presenting this dinner would also allow the school more time to consider their options for prom in the face of the ever-shifting landscape that COVID-19 presents.
He said the planning committee for prom believes that the latest date for a final decision on prom would be April 9.
Klaber said announcing a formal dinner now enables students to make plans for their prom attire ahead of time since, even if they won’t have a normal prom, there will still be a formal dinner to which they can wear their attire.
Graduation ceremonies have also been a sticking point for schools in the age of COVID-19.
Klaber said the school has set the graduation ceremony for May 15 on the school’s football field.
He said the ceremony was originally set for May 16, but was moved up a day to allow for a possible rain date since the ceremony will be outside. Klaber said if it rains on both days, the ceremony will take place the following weekend.
Klaber said the ceremony will be shorter than usual since they won’t be able to project the senior video on the field. However, Klaber said the video will be included on the broadcast version of the ceremony and on the DVD of the graduation.
Klaber said baccalaureate is still up in the air at this time.
In other business, the board approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to approve the employment of Marcella Noel as Long Term Sub for 8th Grade Math at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of March 1, 2021
- Action to accept the employment of Bonnie Sterrenberg pending an approved background check as 8th Grade Science Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to approve Nontenured Teachers as presented for employment for the 21-22 school year.
- Action to approve Kandi DeLahr PreK Teacher, Elizabeth Hart 4th Grade Teacher, Brad Jones Middle School History Teacher, and Natalie Rayfield Middle School/High School Art Teacher for tenure.
- Action to approve Tenured Teachers as presented for employment for the 21-22 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of Bryan Piggush as Special Education Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of Ryan Jones as Physical Education Teacher at John Greer Elementary effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- Action to accept the resignation of Madison Baer as Special Education Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board approved the following matters:
a. Action to approve Requisition to Flinn Scientific for $13,771.00 as presented, Title I funds will be utilized to purchase the Science equipment.
b. Action to approve stipend agreement for coaches not listed on the Increment schedule through the 2020 - 2021 school year.
c. Action to approve pay request from Reliable Plumbing and Heating in the amount of $81,450.00 for the 2021 HVAC and Electrical Upgrades Project as presented.
d. Action to approve an employment contract for Susan Root for the 2021-2022 school year as building principal of Maple grade school with a salary increase of 2%.
f. Action to approve an employment contract for Michelle White for the 2021-2022 school year as building principal of Hoopeston Area Middle school with a salary increase of 2%.
g. Action to approve an employment contract for Steven Chorak for the 2021-2022 school year as assistant building principal of Hoopeston Area Middle school with a salary increase of 2%.
h. Action to approve an employment contract for Emily Brown for the 2021-2022 school year as District curriculum coordinator with a salary increase of 2%.
i. Action to approve an employment contract for John Klaber for the 2021-2022 school year as building principal of Hoopeston Area High school with a salary increase of 2%.
j. Action to approve an employment contract for Kim Hutzel for the 2021-2022 school year as assistant building principal of Hoopeston Area High school with a salary increase of 2%.
k. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Maria Baldwin long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
1. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Benjamin Cravens long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
m. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Carolyn Eyrich-Mastin long-term substitute John Greer Grade School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
n. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Terry Griffith long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
o. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Kevin Heiser long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
p. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Christy Lee long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
q. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Dustin Wells long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
r. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Macella Noel long-term substitute Hoopeston Area Middle School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
s. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Mara Sutton long-term substitute John Greer Grade School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
t. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Susan Waldbeser long-term substitute John Greer Grade School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
u. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Eric Jones long-term substitute Hoopeston Area High School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
v. Action to adopt the resolution "The dismissal of a professional educator licensed ("PEL") employee Erika Seidel long-term substitute Hoopeston Area High School at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
The board tabled action on the following item:
e. Action to approve an employment contract for Dan Walder for the 2021-2022 school year as building principal of John Greer grade school with a salary increase of 2%.