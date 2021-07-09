The Vermilion County Master Gardeners, led by VCMG Kasi Mitchell, have collaborated with Susan Biggs-Warner of the Vermilion County Conservation District for many years to provide park visitors with a unique selection of herbs at the Kennekuk County Park Herb Garden. The garden was certified by the Illinois Herb Association in 2015, has won a Master Gardener Teamwork Award with over 100 labeled plants.
Along with traditional favorites like basil, mint and sage there are unusual plants like Indian Paint Brush, Prairie Turnip, Ginger, Turmeric and Costmary which can be found in themed beds: 'Plants and Herbs used by Native Americans', Plants and Herbs of the Bible', 'Plants and Herbs used for Culinary Purposes', Plants and Herbs used for Medicinal Purposes and new in 2021, ‘Plants Used for Dyeing’.
On Tuesday, July 20 at 6pm CDT they will present, ‘Tea and Biscuits in the Kennekuk Bunker Hill Herb Garden’ Susan Biggs-Warner and VCMG Kasi Mitchell will have different sweet and savory biscuits and herbal teas to sample and provide recipes to take home.
Participants will also have the opportunity to choose a teabag made from dried herbs harvested at the Herb Garden to brew at home. Master Gardeners will be on hand to give garden tours and answer questions. The program will take place RAIN or SHINE with a tent set up at the site. Please dress for the weather.
22296-A Henning Road Danville. Follow U of I Extension Master Gardener signs in the park to the Bunker Hill area. Any and all Covid guidelines in place at the time by the Vermilion County Conservation District and University of IL Extension will be followed.
While there is no charge to attend this presentation, we ask that attendees please register to receive handouts. Register by calling 217.442.8615 or online at the Vermilion County Extension Master Gardener website https://go.illinois.edu/TeaandBiscuitsKennekukHerbGarden
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.