Herald Journal wins Blue Ribbon Award for best non-daily newspaper in Indiana

MONTICELLO — The Herald Journal was selected Friday as Indiana’s top newspaper, winning the Blue Ribbon Award among all non-daily newspapers, in the Hoosier State Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Steve Key, HSPA executive director and general counsel, recognized the staff in person July 16 to deliver the award, and again during a virtual presentation Friday on the association's website, www.hspa.com.
The HJ beat out two other finalists among Indiana's non-daily newspapers, regardless of size, by a panel of three judges from Kansas Press Association newspapers. Judges also selected a winner among the state's daily newspapers.
“It is a huge honor to be acknowledged by colleagues, especially from another state, as a Blue Ribbon winner. It's the top award any newspaper in Indiana can receive," said Michael Johnson, the HJ's editor and regional editor of Kankakee Valley Publishing-Indiana. "I won't lie. This is really gratifying for me because this is what I wanted to achieve for the HJ when I came here a little more than three years ago. I wanted to elevate this newspaper to another level.
"But it wasn't just me," he added. "I had a lot of help."
The HJ joins the Herald Republican of Angola, a four-time winner, as the only non-daily newspapers in northern Indiana to receive the Blue Ribbon Award since its inception in 1972. This is the first time the Herald Journal has won it after having been selected as a finalist in 2019.
“I’ve been here for 33 years and this is the first time we’ve won any kind of award like this,” said Cyndi Grace, the HJ’s circulation and business office manager. “It’s awesome and I’m glad to be part of it.”
The contest period covered May 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, no contest was conducted in 2020.
“When (Johnson) came onto the scene with us a few years back, our focus and our philosophy was really about taking this newspaper’s coverage to the next level. That means making sure we are doing everything possible to cover all aspects of White County, Monticello, and the Twin Lakes area in print, but also online,” said Greg Perrotto, KVP group publisher. “Things have changed over the years in the industry and in our communities, but at the end of the day our job and our focus is getting the news and information out to the masses. That's what makes us a successful newspaper.”
Key noted the newspaper’s “depth of coverage, quality of reporting, copy editing, news judgement, content balance, general appearance, originality, reader interest and overall professionalism."
“I think it is the thoughtfulness of the coverage. Anybody can go out and snap a picture, get a quote, or try to get something just to be first. I think our focus has always been on being very thoughtful, correct and right — not really focusing on being first,” Perrotto said. “In today’s world, the focus isn’t really on quality; it's on quantity. But, we don’t want to put something out there that looks like Swiss cheese. We want to give people something that is solid, that they can sink their teeth into and that they know is correct.”
Marty VanEe, vice president of sales and marketing, called the Blue Ribbon Award a "great accomplishment" for the HJ news team and, by extension, the entire staff and the community.
“Going forward, I believe our local advertisers and media partners will continue to benefit from their association with a well-read, award-winning, local product," he said.
The Herald Journal is part of Kankakee Valley Publishing, which also owns the Rensselaer Republican, Kankakee Valley Post-News, Lafayette Leader, Newton County Enterprise and several others across west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois.
“I think now, the bar is set pretty high, so we want to continue to see if we can reach this threshold. I am a big sports fan, so it is one thing to get to the Super Bowl, but can you repeat it,” Perrotto said. “We have a large team and a number of publications in the area, so using this to elevate the other members of our staff to get them to where the Herald Journal is now will be helpful to galvanize the team and continue to push forward.”