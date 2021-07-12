HEBRON — Former Hebron baseball standout Chad Patrick has realized his dream of becoming a big leaguer.
On Monday afternoon, Patrick, who is the ace of the staff at Purdue University-Northwest, was the 107th overall selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“This is unbelievable!” Patrick said on the PUNW Twitter page. “So happy to be an @Dbacks Thank you everyone that made this possible. Ready to get to work.”
Patrick, who was recently named the Pitcher of the Year by Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference coaches, becomes the first baseball player in PUNW history to be selected in the MLB draft. He was also the first NCAA Division II player to be selected in this year’s draft.
The hard-throwing right-hander went 5-2 with a 1.83 earned run average this spring for the Pride. He struck out 97 batters over 64 innings with just eight walks.
Patrick was ranked 226th on MLB’s Top Prospect List and 434th by Baseball America. According to a scouting report, “He’s got a plus fastball and three solid secondary pitchers.”
Patrick capped off a four-year career at PNW with a stellar 2021 season in which he earned three All-American awards. He was also named PNW’s Male Athlete of the Year.
Among pitchers in the Midwest Region, Patrick had the lowest ERA (1.83) and WHIP (0.78) while producing the best strikeout-to-walk ratio (12.12). He recorded three shutouts and twice tied his career-high mark with 15 strikeouts this season.