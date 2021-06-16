The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Iroquois County Public Health Department will serve as the “Proud to be an American” Grand Marshal in this year’s 4th of July parade sponsored by the City of Watseka, according to information from the chamber.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department was founded on July 1, 2014, and has a staff of 32 individuals including 10 registered nurses and one licensed environmental health practitioner.
The ICPHD staff is dedicated to serving the residents of Iroquois County through a number of diverse services such as clinical health services, immunizations, communicable disease investigations, food service inspections, well and septic inspections, health education, and the Community Care Program for seniors, according to the information. The ICPHD is proud to work on several coalitions and partnerships with fellow community organizations. ICPHD is also a member of the Illinois Public Health Association, Illinois Environmental Health Association, Illinois Public Health Nurse Association and many more.
The mission of the ICPHD is to “fulfill society’s interest in assuming conditions in which people can reach their maximum health potential.” For more information about their services visit www.co.iroquois.il.us/officers/health-department or give their staff a call at 815-432-2483.
This year’s parade will take place at 10 a.m. July 3. The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue ending at the Watseka High School, where the parade will disperse. The announcer and judges will be located at First Financial Bank parking lot on South Fourth Street. Judging will take place during the parade. For more information on registering for the parade, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office 815-432-2416 or stop by 110 S. Third Street in Watseka.