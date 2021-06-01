KENTLAND, Ind. — At the meeting of the South Newton Board of School Trustees last Monday, May 24, Mr. Jim Stradling, Indian Trails Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director, presented retiring teacher, Bob Hays, the Indian Trails CTE Teacher of the Year award.
"You’ll never replace Bob, you may have a teacher in his position, but there’ll never be another Bob," said Stradling.
He continued reflecting, telling how at trainings, he would always put the new teachers next to Bob because he could answer any question they had. Stradling concluded his remarks by expressing his appreciation to Bob. He said he would miss him, he appreciates his uniqueness and honest feedback, and he reiterated how irreplaceable Bob Hays truly is. Superintendent Hall wished all of South Newton’s retirees the best.
“We made it,” said Hall, “It’s been a year unlike any other.” Hall thanked the entire South Newton staff – bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, secretaries, paraprofessionals, teachers, administrators – everyone who works in the schools, for coming together and doing what was best for the kids. He thanked the parents and communities for putting faith in South Newton enough to send their kids to school. There were a lot of questions this year, but being in-person was the right decision confirmed Hall. Board President, Amanda Berenda, agreed that live learning is the best option and understood that all levels of school personnel were called upon more this year.
The building administrators reported on student celebrations and achievements. Ms. DeYoung commented that it makes a big difference to be able to have these events in person. The 5th grade had a graduation celebration and a day in the middle school. DeYoung thanked Mrs. Mulligan and the 5th and 6th-grade teaching teams. She additionally expressed her appreciation for the 6th-grade students who selflessly went to great lengths to make the day memorable for the 5th graders when they did not get to experience any of this as 5th graders last year. Specially mentioned were the citizenship award recipients, 5th graders Tyler Drey and Jada Cripe.
The 8th grade also had a brief graduation ceremony. Mulligan said the students were happy to be recognized. “It was fun to see them dressed up and happy to be in our school," said Mulligan. Though the program was short, it was extremely meaningful to parents and families that they could come and celebrate their children.
The highlight of middle school activities was the STEM day in honor of Mr. Hays. ‘The Final Launch’ was a fun, hands-on learning day. The middle school track team had a fantastic season which concluded with 8th grader, Lucas Bogucki placing third at the state contest in the long jump. Congratulations were also given to all of the middle and high school art show participants. Mr. Smith said, “It was amazing compared to anything else like it I’ve seen.” Thanks to Ms. Weaver and Ms. Murphy for all of their work and influence on students. Best of Show went to senior, Kayla Florian. The high school graduation will take place on Sunday, June 6th at 2:00 pm in the varsity gymnasium. Masks are required but all are welcome to attend.