The Milford Christian Church raised nearly $20,000 for the International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES) through its Harvest of Talents fundraiser this year.
The 2021 Harvest of Talents raised $19,183.40.
The church has been presenting the Harvest of Talents since 1992 and has raised a grand total of $488,772.89 in that time.
This year’s funds were raised through several different activities including: aluminum can recycling, Love Shop, Hop-a-Thon and Easter Baskets, Crafts by Denise, Chicken/Beef and Noodles Dinner, Fish Bank, Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast, Friends of H.O.T. donations and miscellaneous donations.
The fundraiser efforts were capped Saturday with an array of activities for children and adults at the church including a homemade crafts and baked goods sale, breakfast, children’s games, lunch and the auction.
The Harvest of Talents fundraiser helps support the efforts of IDES, a group that assist with disaster relief efforts around the world.
IDES was founded by Milton Banes after he and his wife were moved to action after seeing the reports of destruction from a cyclone that hit Bangladesh in 1970. Banes reached out to independent Christian Churches and Churches of Christ in an effort to unite them in a way to help people following disasters like the one in Bangladesh. IDES was officially created three years later in 1973 at the North American Christian Convention.
IDES serves in five main Focus Areas around the world: evangelism, disaster response, hunger relief, community development, and medical care. Some of the most recent projects IDES has assisted with were the relief efforts in the wake of August’s earthquake in Haiti and September’s Hurricane Ida.
To learn more about IDES, visit ides.org.