Members of the Iroquois County Historical Society and volunteers of the Old Courthouse Museum are getting Harvest Daze shaped up to be a fun weekend for just about everyone. ICHS is a non-profit group which sponsors Harvest Daze as a major fundraiser to help with museum utility bills, updates, improvements, maintenance and repairs to the 100+-year-old building.
Harvest Daze takes place on the museum grounds, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, Oct. 2-3. The event kicks-off with a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the Red Barn, which is on the east side of the museum. Cod fish sandwiches will be available, along with tartar sauce, chips and drinks. Meals can be carry-out or enjoyed on the museum grounds. Payment will be accepted in cash or check only.
Saturday's opening ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. Vendors will be set up throughout the museum grounds, offering a variety of arts and crafts, food, clothing, handcrafted items and more. Entertainment for Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with the Onarga Music Club performing, followed by Vern and Vern Denault at 11 a.m.
Special guest for Saturday will be Bucky Halker when he presents “This Land Is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie.” Halker is a songwriter, performer and historian with 15 albums to his credit, including “Anywhere But Utah: Songs of Joe Hill” (2015), a musical tribute to martyred labor songwriter Joe Hill (1879-1915) and “The Ghost of Woody Guthrie” (2012), an original music tribute to the legendary folksinger Woody Guthrie (1912-1967). Halker's performance is presented by the ICHS in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Roads Scholar program.
On Saturday, ham and beans will be available in the tent, along with a variety of goodies in the Red Barn. Also on the museum grounds will be a Top 20 Car Show, with information available from Mike Eastburn (815-383-3824).
Sunday's entertainment in the big tent will feature Ryan Leggott at 1 p.m. Crafters and vendors will again be set up throughout the museum grounds for the day. The Sheldon United Methodist Church will prepare ham and beans, with more food available at the Red Barn. Sunday also features a Slow Boys Tractor Show, coordinated by David Hiles, and he can be reached at 815-383-4634.
Harvest Daze will feature a pumpkin contest with the theme “Fun With Pumpkins.” Registration for this event needs to be done prior to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. A registration form and rules can be obtained at the museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, by calling 815-432-2215, or by registering online at www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com/pumpkincontest2021. The contest is sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society and they can be reached at 815-432-3730. Pumpkins need to be brought to the grounds and set up 8-10 a.m. Saturday. There is no entry fee and winners will be chosen in youth, adult and organization/group divisions. Pumpkins can be carved or painted.
A bake sale will take place in the Victorian Room of the museum both days. Anyone who would like to donate baked goods can take their items to the museum Friday, Oct. 1, or Saturday, Oct. 2. Proceeds from this event go to the museum's heating fund.
Donations are also being accepted for the Lucky Draw and Silent Auction events. To donate to these, call the ICHS at 815-432-2215 and someone will arrange to pick up your donation.
If you are interested in information on how you can be a part of this weekend, call 815-432-2215 (leave a message, please, if no one gets to the phone). You can also send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com or visit the group's Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka. Information on ICGS-sponsored events can be received by calling 815-432-3730, sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page – Iroquois County Genealogical Society.