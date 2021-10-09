Girls Varsity Cross-Country
IHSAA Section 6
at Harrison (West Lafayette)
The top 10 individuals from non‐advancing teams and the first five qualifying teams from each sectional shall advance to designated regionals.
Team scores – Harrison 31, West Lafayette 42, Faith Christian 98, McCutcheon 120, Lafayette Jefferson 128, Frankfort 157, Clinton Prairie 211, Lafayette Central Catholic 213, Clinton Central 235
Overall individual results
1. Emma Beimfohr (12), Harrison, 19:10.3; 2. Caitlin Williams (12), Harrison, 19:41.3; 3. Carina Alanis (12), Frankfort, 19:42.2; 4. Jaylie Lohmeyer (12), Harrison, 19:54.2; 5. Allison Steffey (12), West Lafayette, 19:54.3; 6. Annabel Prokopy (12), West Lafayette, 19:56.3; 7. Henriette Schminke (10), West Lafayette, 19:58.5; 8. Krisha Shah (11), West Lafayette, 20:03.9; 9. Kamilla Gibson (11), Lafayette Jefferson, 20:29.1; 10. Faith Dixon (11), Faith Christian, 20:37.3
11. Emma Obert (10), Harrison, 20:48.4; 12. Olivia Luban (11), McCutcheon, 20:53.1; 13. Ariel Abbott (10), Rossville, 20:54.5; 14. Erin Beimfohr (12), Harrison, 21:13.9; 15. Alexandra Kerkhove (12), Harrison, 21:18.1; 16. Kelly Valle (12), Faith Christian, 21:23.4; 17. Sarah Perry (9), Delphi Community, 21:30.6; 18. Sophia Greenwell (10), West Lafayette, 21:37.6; 19. Katherine Lorenz (11), Harrison, 21:47.4; 20. Moore, Kalin (11), McCutcheon, 21:57.3
21. Alexis Reed-Gill, (10), Frankfort, 22:06.3; 22. Grace Williams, (11), West Lafayette, 22:10.5; 23. Kate Hutzel, (12), Lafayette Central Catholic, 22:14.3; 24. Adalyn Nelson, (10), Faith Christian, 22:17.8; 25. Olivia Criswell, (11), McCutcheon, 22:22.5; 26. Kirsten South, (10), Faith Christian, 22:24.0; 27. Karagan Edmonds, (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 22:24.8; 28. Zoe Beard, (12), Clinton Prairie, 22:26.1; 29. Amara Brenton, (10), Faith Christian, 22:27.7; 30. Madigan Boesch, (9), West Lafayette, 22:28.7
31. Olivia Hawkins (12), Lafayette Jefferson, 22:31.5; 32. Michelle Perez-Ahuatl (10), Lafayette Jefferson, 22:53.5; 33. Aubrey Bapst (9), Lafayette Central Catholic, 22:57.4; 34. Krista Valle, Krista (10), Faith Christian, 23:08.2; 35. Jocelyn Roman (10), McCutcheon, 23:20.9; 36. Olivia Carithers (12), McCutcheon, 23:21.8; 37. Haydee Cepeda (10), Lafayette Jefferson, 23:25.7; 38. Theresa Roche (9), Clinton Prairie, 23:27.8; 39. Abigail Fitzmorris (11), McCutcheon, 23:35.3; 40. Alexis Troxel (11), McCutcheon, 23:45.8
41. Erin Bloomer (9), Lafayette Jefferson, 23:53.9; 42. Molly Ward (11), Clinton Prairie, 23:54.6; 3. Ashlyn Cruz (10), Clinton Central, 23:56.1; 44. Evelyn Garcia (11), Frankfort, 24:14.0; 45. Taylor Martin (9), Delphi Community, 24:18.8; 46. Aubryn Middleton (11), Faith Christian, 24:30.5; 47. Macie McQuinn (10), Clinton Central, 24:51.2; 48. Cheyenne Zahn (9), Delphi Community, 24:58.3; 49. Adelyn Root (12), Rossville, 24:59.6; 50. Italy Roman (10), Lafayette Jefferson, 25:04.8
51. Dalys Garcia-Martinez (10), Frankfort, 25:17.7; 52. Noemi Garcia (9), Frankfort, 25:29.9; 53. Abigail Newton (11), Clinton Central, 25:36.0; 54. Michaela Jacobs (10), Clinton Central, 25:49.6; 55. Nadia Reising (11), Lafayette Central Catholic, 25:51.8; 56. Krislyn Shipley (9), Frankfort, 26:07.1; 57. Alyssa Erickson (11), Delphi Community, 26:31.0; 58. Lila Philpott (10), Clinton Prairie, 26:49.2; 59. Isabella Lecklitner (10), Clinton Central, 26:52.2; 60. Jenefer Del Toro (11), Frankfort, 27:32.9
61. Greta Reising (9), Lafayette Central Catholic, 28:08.7; 62. Mary Kate Krane (12), Lafayette Central Catholic, 28:10.6; 63. Leah McDaniel (12), Clinton Prairie, 29:27.9; 64. Marisol Lefort-Liceaga (9), Lafayette Central Catholic, 29:32.2; 65. Reagan Kimmell (12), Clinton Central, 30:06.0; 66. Sara Parkison (10), Clinton Central, 32:45.0