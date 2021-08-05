JASPER COUNTY — The 2021 queen of the Jasper County Fair is also queen of the Show Arena.
For the third straight year, Rensselaer’s Anna Hannon claimed victory in the annual Supreme Showmanship competition on the next-to-last day of the fair on July 30. The 2021 RCHS graduate bested two other competitors — Steve Carrera and Lauren Moore — to collect an unprecedented third title.
Hannon was representing the beef, sheep and swine barn, while Moore was the goat barn representative. Carrera was the dairy barn’s top showman.
“It’s so much fun. This is my favorite day of the county fair,” Hannon said.
Winning a third title gives Hannon, the daughter of Curt and Leslie Hannon, bragging rights in the household. Brother Tyler won two Showmanship titles, one of which came when Anna was entering her freshman year at RCHS.
Anna also beat former two-time victors and past competitors Lane Steinke and Cody Goodman, both of whom are close friends.
“This year my goal was to win it three times to beat their records,” she said.
The trio of competitors worked with five species — dairy cows, sheep, goats, beef and swine — under the watchful eye of judge Marissa Streitmatter.
Throughout the show, which lasted just over an hour, Streitmatter directed questions at the three showmen.
“They weren’t necessarily questions related to the industry,” Hannon said. “They were more related to showmanship and what the animal was and how to present it. I really enjoyed those because I felt very confident in my answers.”
It was a whirlwind fair week for Hannon, who claimed the queen title over five other candidates at a pageant on July 16. Once fair week began, she handed out trophies and ribbons to a multitude of 4-H presenters and enjoyed a busy week of showing animals.
She also took home a wheelbarrow-full of honors herself.
“It was a tremendous week, and I’m not ready for it to be over,” Hannon said after the showmanship event.
Hannon will now compete for the Indiana State Fair Queen crown in Indianapolis this winter. Until then, she will enroll in Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, to compete on the school’s livestock judging team.
Once she completes her studies at the two-year school, she will look to attend a four-year school to complete her degree in the agricultural field.