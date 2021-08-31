Listen to this article

The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team took their first lost of the season Aug. 27.

The Cornjerkers fell to Bismarck-Henning 9-1.

Hoopeston Area pitcher Brayden Walder took the loss for the Cornjerkers.

The Cornjerkers were back in winning form when they took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda Saturday.

Hoopeston Area defeated PBL 7-3.

Pitcher Felix Cantu picked up the win for the Cornjerkers.

Cole Miller went 2-3 with three RBI, while Owen Field went 1-2 with one RBI.

The Cornjerkers hosted Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Monday and came away with a close 4-3 win.

Zach Huchel got the win for the Cornjerkers on the pitching mound.

Brayden Walder went 1-2 with one RBI, while Keenon Anderson went 2-4 with one RBI and Reydon Montez went 3-3.

Hoopeston Area picked up another big win Tuesday, defeating Heritage 17-4.

Nick Cardinas recorded the win on the pitching mound.

Cole Miller went 4-4 with three RBI. Brayden Walder and Zach Huchel went 3-4. Huchel had three RBI.

Hoopeston Area's season record stands at 12-1.

