The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers earned a blow-out win over Rossville-Alvin Aug. 20.

The Cornjerkers defeated Rossville-Alvin 18-1.

Nick Cardinas was the winning pitcher.

Standing out on offense for the Cornjerkers were Cole Miller, who went 4-4 with three RBI, and Zach Huchel, who went 2-5 with five RBI.

The Cornjerkers followed that up with a 13-3 win over North Ridge.

Brayden Walder was the winning pitcher for the Cornjerkers.

Zach Huchel and Cole Miller went 2-3 with one RBI at the plate while Nick Cardinas went 2-4 with two RBI.

The Cornjerkers played a double-header against Milford Aug. 21.

The Cornjerkers shut out Milford 12-0 with Felix Cantu as the winning pitcher.

Keenon Anderson went 2-3 with one RBI, while Zach Huchel went 3-3 with two RBI and Cole Miller went 2-3 with two RBI.

The Cornjerkers followed this up with another big win over Milford in the second game.

Hoopeston Area defeated Milford 16-1.

Pitcher Mason Swartz picked up the win for Hoopeston Area.

Huchel and Miller each went 3-3 with four RBI.

The Cornjerkers faced a closer match when the took on Westville Monday.

Hoopeston Area came away with a 4-3 win over Westville.

Huchel was the winning pitch for the Cornjerkers.

Owen Field went 2-3 with two RBI while Reydon Montez went 1-3 with one RBI.

