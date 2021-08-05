Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.