After 11 years as Iroquois County Sheriff, Derek W.M. Hagen has announced he will retire at the end of September.
Hagen had already announced that he would not seek re-election next year when his term is up.
His announcement on Aug. 4 says that his retirement will be effective Sept. 30.
“It is with mixed emotions that I will be retiring as Sheriff of Iroquois County with my last day as Sheriff being Sept. 30, 2021,” reads the press release.
“I have called law enforcement my career and one of my life dreams for almost 29 years. During that time the Iroquois County Sheriff’s office has been blessed with hard working and dedicated employees who are about the citizens we serve and the communities we live in. I want to thank the citizens of Iroquois County for putting their faith in me and it has been my honor to serve as your sheriff for the past 11 years.”
Hagen goes on to ay that he will start a “new chapter in my life with a new career. I have no doubt that the employees of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s office will continue to provide the citizens and communities with professional and capable law enforcement services.”
Iroquois County Investigator Clint Perzee officially announced he will seek the sheriff’s office post in the March 8, 2022 election.